"Star Wars Insider" Magazine to End in Early 2026 with Issue #237

Star Wars Insider (previously called The Lucasfilm Fan Club Magazine) and after a nearly four-decade run, it's coming to an end in 2026.

What's happening:

In 1978 Lucasfilm launched its Official Star Wars Fan Club Newsletter, which evolved into Bantha Tracks, which became The Lucasfilm Fan Club Magazine in 1987.

1994, during the years leading up to the Star Wars Special Editions and the prequel trilogy, the magazine was rebranded as Star Wars Insider. Publishers during its various eras have included Lucasfilm itself, Fantastic Media, Wizards of the Coast, Paizo Publishing, IDG Entertainment, and Titan Magazines.

Early next year, Star Wars Insider will come to an end with issue #237.

Issue #235 will celebrate the tenth anniversary of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and there will also be printed collections of the original short fiction that were contained within the pages of the magazine.

A special edition of Star Wars Insider will mark the tenth anniversary of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story next year as well.

What they're saying:

"Insider has been a big part of my Star Wars experience for a very long time, both as a fan and professionally. It's been an honor to explore the galaxy far, far away with our readers during my eight year tenure. But publishing has changed immeasurably since the Lucasfilm Fan Club magazine, and we live in an increasingly digital age, which sadly means that this chapter in Star Wars Insider's history is coming to an end. As we fly off into the twin sunsets, Titan intends to go out in a blaze of glory." Star Wars Insider Senior Editor Brett Rector (via StarWars.com): "I certainly share Christopher’s sentiments. Having served as editor-in-chief of Insider during the lead up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in 2004 and 2005, and then to edit the magazine for the past 9 years for Lucasfilm Publishing has been the greatest privilege of my life. To say the magazine occupies a huge place in my heart is an understatement."

