Star Wars and Mad Cave Studios Partner for New Original Graphic Novels for Young Readers
Join Han and Chewie on a quest for a priceless bounty, and experience the thrill of Beggar's Canyon with Luke and Biggs.
Two new Star Wars graphic novels aimed at middle grade readers are coming this fall from Lucasfilm Publishing and Mad Cave Studios.
What's Happening:
- Lucasfilm Publishing and Mad Cave Studios have announced two graphic novels for young readers – Smugglers and Scoundrels and Tales from the Outer Rim.
- Both set the tone for Mad Cave’s upcoming line of original galactic graphic novels, with age-appropriate stories that span all eras of Star Wars storytelling.
- The first story brings together beloved smugglers and scoundrels, following Han Solo and Chewbacca on the hunt for Jabba the Hutt’s bounty. Then, return to Tatooine for a new tale as Luke Skywalker and his best friend Biggs Darklighter take on the legendary Beggar's Canyon.
Star Wars: Smugglers and Scoundrels
The Race for Jabba’s Bounty
Written by Cavan Scott
Art by Christian Colbert
Available September 15, 2026
- Notorious crime boss Jabba the Hutt has lost a precious family heirloom… and he knows just the scoundrels who can help him get it back!
- Race to the finish line with some of the galaxy’s most infamous rascals and see who will get their hands on the treasure first! Will it be Han Solo and Chewbacca aboard the trusty Millennium Falcon? Or Han’s old rival, everyone’s favorite fast-talking Lepi, Jaxxon T. Tumperakki, and his lucky Rabbit’s Foot? Or will it be Boba Fett, Greedo, or another competitor who takes the crown?
- Find out in this rip-roaring ride full of risky maneuvers, double-crosses, and questionable morals as smugglers and scoundrels from across the galaxy race to recover Jabba’s prize!
Star Wars: Tales from the Outer Rim
The Legend of Beggar’s Canyon
Written by Greg Pak
Art by Brent Schoonover
Available October 13, 2026
- Return to Tatooine ahead of the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope in this all-new graphic novel by comics legend Greg Pak! Encounter womp rats, T-16s, krayt dragons, and more in this action-packed adventure.
- Like most kids his age, Luke Skywalker longs for adventure, but growing up on the distant desert planet of Tatooine, he feels more than a little stuck. And with Luke’s best friend, Biggs Darklighter, already daydreaming about leaving to enroll in the Imperial Academy, Luke feels like he’s sinking into a Sarlacc Pit! So he decides it’s time to embark on an unforgettable summer adventure of his own and brave the legendary Beggar’s Canyon!
- Some Tatooine locals say Beggar’s Canyon is haunted by terrifying spirits. Others say it’s home to ferocious beasts. Luke, Biggs, and their friends are determined to conquer this mysterious abyss. But will they discover the truth behind the tall tales, or be lost in the harsh desert sands forever?!
