Grogu Teaches Mindfulness in New Star Wars Classroom Collaboration with GoNoodle

The first video in a series helping kids refocus, learn, and have fun features the lovable Grogu.

Lucasfilm and GoNoodle are partnering together to launch an all-new collaboration that will bring the world of Star Wars into classrooms – helping kids refocus, learn, and have fun through short, engaging content that blends movement and mindfulness.

What's Happening:

The characters of Star Wars will come to both classrooms and living rooms to help kids refocus, learn, and have fun, through a new collaboration with GoNoodle.

The first video, available to watch now, has kids follow along with Grogu as he mindfully practices his breathing, teaching kids to embrace calm and concentration—an essential skill that helps them manage emotions, build focus, and develop healthy habits that can stay with them throughout their lives.

Of course, for those unaware, Grogu was first introduced in the Disney+ original series The Mandalorian and will continue his journey in The Mandalorian & Grogu, coming to theaters on May 22, 2026.

Balanced Breathing with Grogu is the first of multiple pieces planned for 2026, with additional content rolling out throughout the year across Disney and GoNoodle channels.

These new videos have been crafted with care to ensure it is responsible, inspiring, and appropriate for children ages 6 through 11.

What They're Saying:

Jeff Benjenk, Vice President of Brand Marketing at The Walt Disney Company: “At Disney and Lucasfilm, we believe great stories spark curiosity and creativity. Bringing STAR WARS into the GoNoodle platform lets kids experience the characters and stories they love in a way that’s active, joyful, and meaningful. Together, we’re giving families and educators simple tools they can rely on to inspire movement, mindfulness, and imagination every day.”

“At Disney and Lucasfilm, we believe great stories spark curiosity and creativity. Bringing STAR WARS into the GoNoodle platform lets kids experience the characters and stories they love in a way that’s active, joyful, and meaningful. Together, we’re giving families and educators simple tools they can rely on to inspire movement, mindfulness, and imagination every day.” KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle: "Grogu embodies the qualities we want every child to build: curiosity, balance, and kindness, making him a natural fit for GoNoodle’s mission to transform how mindfulness shows up in classrooms and school communities. Through the new Star Wars channel, mindfulness content, and curriculum-paired activity, we’re equipping educators with trusted tools that help students focus, settle, and find their balance in ways that feel joyful and familiar. By weaving mindfulness into movement and play, we’re helping kids build emotional regulation skills they can carry with them for a lifetime.”

More Star Wars News: