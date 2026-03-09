Cap is Back! Fortnite Teases New Captain America Skin Arriving Next Season
The new season kicks off on March 19th.
A new Captain America skin is being teased for the upcoming season of Fortnite, hinting at a Marvel connection in the upcoming storyline.
What’s Happening:
- America’s ass is coming back to Fortnite with a brand new skin!
- In a teaser for the upcoming season, Showdown, a plethora of characters can be seen frozen in large blocks of ice.
- Captain America appears mid punch holding the Smithsonian variant of his vibranium shield.
- This is far from the first Captain America skin, with the first releasing in 2020 and a Sam Wilson Captain America skin that released in 2023.
- Towards the end of the trailer, the game shared “The Foundation and the Ice King will return in Fortnite: Showdown.
- It’s looking like Captain America will play an important role in this upcoming season.
- At this time, it’s unknown whether the new skin will be available in the Battle Pass or in the in-game shop, but either way, it’s exciting to see Marvel content heading to Fortnite!
- Last time we saw a significant Marvel presence in the Battle Royale game was in their Marvel-themed season Absolute Doom.
- You can check out our breakdown of Absolute Doom while you wait for Showdown to kick off on March 19th.
