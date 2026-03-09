Cap is Back! Fortnite Teases New Captain America Skin Arriving Next Season

The new season kicks off on March 19th.

A new Captain America skin is being teased for the upcoming season of Fortnite, hinting at a Marvel connection in the upcoming storyline.

What’s Happening:

America’s ass is coming back to Fortnite with a brand new skin!

In a teaser for the upcoming season, Showdown, a plethora of characters can be seen frozen in large blocks of ice.

Captain America appears mid punch holding the Smithsonian variant of his vibranium shield.

This is far from the first Captain America skin, with the first releasing in 2020 and a Sam Wilson Captain America skin that released in 2023.

Towards the end of the trailer, the game shared “The Foundation and the Ice King will return in Fortnite: Showdown.

It’s looking like Captain America will play an important role in this upcoming season.

At this time, it’s unknown whether the new skin will be available in the Battle Pass or in the in-game shop, but either way, it’s exciting to see Marvel content heading to Fortnite!

Last time we saw a significant Marvel presence in the Battle Royale game was in their Marvel-themed season Absolute Doom.

You can check out our breakdown of Absolute Doom while you wait for Showdown to kick off on March 19th.

