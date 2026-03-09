Cap is Back! Fortnite Teases New Captain America Skin Arriving Next Season

The new season kicks off on March 19th.
A new Captain America skin is being teased for the upcoming season of Fortnite, hinting at a Marvel connection in the upcoming storyline. 

What’s Happening:

  • America’s ass is coming back to Fortnite with a brand new skin!
  • In a teaser for the upcoming season, Showdown, a plethora of characters can be seen frozen in large blocks of ice. 
  • Captain America appears mid punch holding the Smithsonian variant of his vibranium shield. 
  • This is far from the first Captain America skin, with the first releasing in 2020 and a Sam Wilson Captain America skin that released in 2023. 
  • Towards the end of the trailer, the game shared “The Foundation and the Ice King will return in Fortnite: Showdown.

  • It’s looking like Captain America will play an important role in this upcoming season. 
  • At this time, it’s unknown whether the new skin will be available in the Battle Pass or in the in-game shop, but either way, it’s exciting to see Marvel content heading to Fortnite!
  • Last time we saw a significant Marvel presence in the Battle Royale game was in their Marvel-themed season Absolute Doom. 
  • You can check out our breakdown of Absolute Doom while you wait for Showdown to kick off on March 19th. 

