Baby Groot Sprouts in Fortnite: Get Him for a Limited Time in the Item Shop

I am Groot.
Groot is now available in the Fortnite Shop as a Sidekick!

What's Happening:

  • As Disney's collaboration with Fortnite continues to grow and grow, Marvel fans can now add the beloved Flora Colossus from the Guardians of the Galaxy to the game.
  • Specifically, Baby Groot has been added a Sidekick who includes quests that unlock new items upon completion.
  • Sidekicks react to the world around you. In Battle Royale, you can only see your team's Sidekicks. Visibility varies in other Fortnite experiences.
  • Baby Groot is part of the Guardians of the Galaxy set introduced in Chapter 7, Season 1.
  • Reactions include:
    • Banner Icon
    • Groot Heart
    • Headphones (On)
    • Groot's Jam Time
  • You can purchase Baby Groot in the Fortnite Item Shop through January 3rd, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. local time.
  • Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

