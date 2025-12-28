Baby Groot Sprouts in Fortnite: Get Him for a Limited Time in the Item Shop

Groot is now available in the Fortnite Shop as a Sidekick!

What's Happening:

As Disney's collaboration with Fortnite continues to grow and grow, Marvel fans can now add the beloved Flora Colossus from the Guardians of the Galaxy to the game.

Specifically, Baby Groot has been added a Sidekick who includes quests that unlock new items upon completion.

Sidekicks react to the world around you. In Battle Royale, you can only see your team's Sidekicks. Visibility varies in other Fortnite experiences.

Baby Groot is part of the Guardians of the Galaxy set introduced in Chapter 7, Season 1.

Reactions include: Banner Icon Groot Heart Headphones (On) Groot's Jam Time

You can purchase Baby Groot in the Fortnite Item Shop through January 3rd, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. local time.

Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

More Disney x Fortnite Collabs: