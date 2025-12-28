Baby Groot Sprouts in Fortnite: Get Him for a Limited Time in the Item Shop
I am Groot.
Groot is now available in the Fortnite Shop as a Sidekick!
What's Happening:
- As Disney's collaboration with Fortnite continues to grow and grow, Marvel fans can now add the beloved Flora Colossus from the Guardians of the Galaxy to the game.
- Specifically, Baby Groot has been added a Sidekick who includes quests that unlock new items upon completion.
- Sidekicks react to the world around you. In Battle Royale, you can only see your team's Sidekicks. Visibility varies in other Fortnite experiences.
- Baby Groot is part of the Guardians of the Galaxy set introduced in Chapter 7, Season 1.
- Reactions include:
- Banner Icon
- Groot Heart
- Headphones (On)
- Groot's Jam Time
- You can purchase Baby Groot in the Fortnite Item Shop through January 3rd, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. local time.
- Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.
More Disney x Fortnite Collabs:
- Jake Sully and Neytiri Return to Fortnite Just in Time for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
- Festive Fortnite Fun: Disneyland Game Rush Adds New Unlockable Holiday Accessories
- Review: Fortnite's New "Percy Jackson" Island is an Open World Adventure into the Hit Disney+ Series
- "The Simpsons" Gets Cloned! A Hoard of Homers Invades Fortnite's Battle Royale Island and the Real World
- Ranked: Fortnite's Disneyland Game Rush Brings a Touch of the Happiest Place on Earth to Disney Gamers