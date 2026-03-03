Tom Lizard Teased in Fortnite Ahead of "Hoppers" Theatrical Release

Disney’s viral sensation hints that Pixar’s "Hoppers" characters may arrive in Fortnite this Thursday.
“Fortnite, Fortnite, Fortnite, Thursday, Thursday, Thursday.” That’s the not-so-subtle tease Disney just dropped, and gamers and Disney fans alike are already buzzing about a certain lizard from Pixar’s Hoppers.

What’s Happening:

  • In a playful new video shared by Disney on social media, Tom Lizard from Pixar’s upcoming film Hoppers is seen enthusiastically pressing a button that repeatedly announces “Fortnite”, followed by a dramatic “Thursday” in his signature rapid-fire style. 
  • The short clip is simple but effective. Months before the film’s debut, Tom Lizard was already winning fans with his chaotic charm.
  • While details remain under wraps, one thing is clear: something silly and scaly is slithering into Fortnite this week.
  • This begs the question: Will Tom Lizard appear as A roaming NPC on the Fortnite island? A sidekick companion or character skin available in the shop? Or maybe part of a larger Pixar-themed crossover event?
  • Given Fortnite’s history of major entertainment collaborations, any of these options feels possible.
  • Fortnite has built its brand on pop culture crossovers, welcoming characters from Marvel, Star Wars, anime franchises, and major film releases into its ever-evolving world. 
  • For Pixar, the crossover would serve as savvy cross-promotion ahead of Hoppers’ theatrical rollout. For Fortnite, it’s another buzzy addition to its constantly refreshed ecosystem.
  • And for fans, it’s a chance to hear “Lizard, lizard, lizard” echo across the island.


