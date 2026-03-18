Return to The Wasteland! Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Relive one of Disney's best video games on Switch 2!

Disney Epic Mickey is painting its way onto Nintendo Switch 2 consoles this fall.

What’s Happening:

Back in 2010, Disney Interactive invited fans into a brand new Mickey Mouse adventure on the Nintendo Wii called Disney Epic Mickey.

When Mickey Mouse accidentally damages a magical world called Wasteland, a place where forgotten Disney characters and ideas live, he has to fix the damage and stop a villain called the Blot.

The Wasteland, which is based off of Disneyland, heavily features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, being heavily responsible for the classic character’s revival.

The game was received highly from gamers around the globe, leading to developer THQ Nordic to re-release an updated version of the game in 2024.

And now Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is heading to Nintendo Switch 2 consoles!

Announced on X, the video game will release on October 6th, 2026.

Upgrades to the version of the game, which is already available on Nintendo Switch, have not yet been specified, but with the hardware improvements on Switch 2, fans can expect upgraded graphics and gameplay.

The studio also hasn’t announced whether Switch players will be able to upgrade their game to the Switch 2 edition or if they will need to repurchase the game.

For those looking to play Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, it is also available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

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