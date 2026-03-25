Updated for Switch 2: Disney Dreamlight Valley Gets Enhanced Graphics, Item Limits, and More

Nintendo Switch edition owners can upgrade for free!
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Disney’s hit life sim game Disney Dreamlight Valley has been updated for Nintendo Switch 2 with enhanced graphics and more. 

What’s Happening:

  • While Nintendo Switch 2 users have been able to play Disney Dreamlight Valley on the console, they haven’t been able to take full advantage of the updated consoles until now. 
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley has been released on Switch 2 with several improvements to the game, bringing players into an even more magical gaming experience. 
  • For those purchasing or upgrading to the Nintendo Switch 2 edition of the game can take advantage of upgrades like:
    • Improved loading times. 
    • Enhanced resolution
    • Up to 60FPS frame rate. 
    • And Increased item limit of 6,000 (which needs to be toggled in settings under Extra Object Limit). 
  • The popular life sim allows fans to build their own community of Disney characters, crafting the perfect place for all of these icons to live in harmony. 
  • The game allows players to step into different realms, complete quests, and build their own utopia alongside characters like Stitch, WALL-E, Belle, and more!
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley will run players $39.99, but those who already have the Nintendo Switch edition of the game can update to the Nintendo Switch 2 version for free. 

No Nintendo Switch 2? No Problem:

  • Today is the last day fans can enter to win a custom Switch 2 console inspired by Disney Dreamlight Valley. 
  • To enter, you’ll need to follow the game on social platforms to earn entries for the giveaway. 
  • Four consoles will be given away, make sure you check out the instructions to enter. 

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed:

  • Another popular Disney video game is heading to Nintendo Switch 2 later this year. 
  • The remake of the Nintendo Wii’s Epic Mickey, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, is set to hit the new console this October.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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