Updated for Switch 2: Disney Dreamlight Valley Gets Enhanced Graphics, Item Limits, and More

Nintendo Switch edition owners can upgrade for free!

Disney’s hit life sim game Disney Dreamlight Valley has been updated for Nintendo Switch 2 with enhanced graphics and more.

What’s Happening:

While Nintendo Switch 2 users have been able to play Disney Dreamlight Valley on the console, they haven’t been able to take full advantage of the updated consoles until now.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been released on Switch 2 with several improvements to the game, bringing players into an even more magical gaming experience.

For those purchasing or upgrading to the Nintendo Switch 2 edition of the game can take advantage of upgrades like: Improved loading times. Enhanced resolution Up to 60FPS frame rate. And Increased item limit of 6,000 (which needs to be toggled in settings under Extra Object Limit).

The popular life sim allows fans to build their own community of Disney characters, crafting the perfect place for all of these icons to live in harmony.

The game allows players to step into different realms, complete quests, and build their own utopia alongside characters like Stitch, WALL-E, Belle, and more!

Disney Dreamlight Valley will run players $39.99, but those who already have the Nintendo Switch edition of the game can update to the Nintendo Switch 2 version for free.

No Nintendo Switch 2? No Problem:

Today is the last day fans can enter to win a custom Switch 2 console inspired by Disney Dreamlight Valley.

To enter, you’ll need to follow the game on social platforms to earn entries for the giveaway.

Four consoles will be given away, make sure you check out the instructions to enter.

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed:

Another popular Disney video game is heading to Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.

The remake of the Nintendo Wii’s Epic Mickey, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, is set to hit the new console this October.

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