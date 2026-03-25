Amazing Guardians! MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls Unveils a New Team Led by Spider-Man

The new 4v4 fighting game arrives this August.

Marvel’s upcoming video game adventure MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls has revealed their newest team of characters in a brand new trailer.

What’s Happening:

In a brand new trailer posted to YouTube, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls has unveiled a new team of heroes known as the Amazing Guardians.

Spearwebbed by Spider-Man himself, he is joined by Ms. Marvel, Star Lord, and the brand-new character Peni Parker.

The trailer showcases some of their battle moves and their amazing character designs.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is an upcoming 4v4 team-based fighting game featuring characters from the Marvel universe.

It is being developed by Arc System Works in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation Studios.

The game focuses on fast-paced 2.5D combat, tag-team mechanics, and strategic character switching during battles.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls is scheduled to release on August 6th 2026 for PlayStation 5 and PC.

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