The Punisher Returns for the "One Last Kill" Marvel Television Special Presentation on Disney+

Co-written by Bernthal himself, the special will follow the season finale of "Daredevil: Born Again"

Following the conclusion of Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, The Punisher will return for "One Last Kill" in a Marvel Television Special Presentation on Disney+.

What's Happening:

  • After reprising his role in Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again last year, Jon Bernthal suits up as the titular vigilante once more.
  • Frank Castle will return in The Punisher: One Last Kill on May 12, which comes one week following the season finale of Daredevil: Born Again.
  • The special was first announced last year, and follows similar one-off specials like Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
  • Bernthal himself co-wrote the script, which was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who will direct the special.
  • Thus far, all we've seen from the special is a poster unveiled today.

  • The special also features on the newly-revealed episode guide for Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, which is as follows:
    • March 24
      • Episode 1: The Northern Star
    • March 31
      • Episode 2: Shoot the Moon
      • Episode 3: The Scales & the Sword
    • April 7
      • Episode 4: Gloves Off
    • April 14
      • Episode 5: The Grand Design
    • April 21
      • Episode 6: Requiem
    • April 28
      • Episode 7: The Hateful Darkness
    • May 5
      • Episode 8: The Southern Cross
    • May 12
      • The Punisher: One Last Kill

  • But that's not all we'll see of Frank Castle this year – as he also will be appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day!
  • Meanwhile, the first episode of Daredevil: Born Again drops tonight at 6:00 p.m. PT. Be sure to stay tuned for our review and recaps of the series.

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