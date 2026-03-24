The Punisher Returns for the "One Last Kill" Marvel Television Special Presentation on Disney+

Co-written by Bernthal himself, the special will follow the season finale of "Daredevil: Born Again"

Following the conclusion of Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, The Punisher will return for "One Last Kill" in a Marvel Television Special Presentation on Disney+.

What's Happening:

After reprising his role in Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again last year, Jon Bernthal suits up as the titular vigilante once more.

Daredevil: Born Again Frank Castle will return in The Punisher: One Last Kill on May 12, which comes one week following the season finale of Daredevil: Born Again.

The Punisher: One Last Kill on May 12, which comes one week following the season finale of Daredevil: Born Again. The special was first announced last year, and follows similar one-off specials like Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Bernthal himself co-wrote the script, which was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who will direct the special.

Thus far, all we've seen from the special is a poster unveiled today.

The special also features on the newly-revealed episode guide for Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, which is as follows: March 24 Episode 1: The Northern Star March 31 Episode 2: Shoot the Moon Episode 3: The Scales & the Sword April 7 Episode 4: Gloves Off April 14 Episode 5: The Grand Design April 21 Episode 6: Requiem April 28 Episode 7: The Hateful Darkness May 5 Episode 8: The Southern Cross May 12 The Punisher: One Last Kill



But that's not all we'll see of Frank Castle this year – as he also will be appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day!

Meanwhile, the first episode of Daredevil: Born Again drops tonight at 6:00 p.m. PT. Be sure to stay tuned for our review and recaps of the series.

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