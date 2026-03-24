The Punisher Returns for the "One Last Kill" Marvel Television Special Presentation on Disney+
Co-written by Bernthal himself, the special will follow the season finale of "Daredevil: Born Again"
Following the conclusion of Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, The Punisher will return for "One Last Kill" in a Marvel Television Special Presentation on Disney+.
What's Happening:
- After reprising his role in Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again last year, Jon Bernthal suits up as the titular vigilante once more.
- Frank Castle will return in The Punisher: One Last Kill on May 12, which comes one week following the season finale of Daredevil: Born Again.
- The special was first announced last year, and follows similar one-off specials like Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
- Bernthal himself co-wrote the script, which was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who will direct the special.
- Thus far, all we've seen from the special is a poster unveiled today.
- The special also features on the newly-revealed episode guide for Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, which is as follows:
- March 24
- Episode 1: The Northern Star
- March 31
- Episode 2: Shoot the Moon
- Episode 3: The Scales & the Sword
- April 7
- Episode 4: Gloves Off
- April 14
- Episode 5: The Grand Design
- April 21
- Episode 6: Requiem
- April 28
- Episode 7: The Hateful Darkness
- May 5
- Episode 8: The Southern Cross
- May 12
- The Punisher: One Last Kill
- March 24
- But that's not all we'll see of Frank Castle this year – as he also will be appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day!
- Meanwhile, the first episode of Daredevil: Born Again drops tonight at 6:00 p.m. PT. Be sure to stay tuned for our review and recaps of the series.
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- American Idol is expanding its universe with a brand-new official podcast hosted by Danielle Fishel.
- Miley Cyrus just recreated her iconic Disney Channel Wand ID ahead of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special...and of course, she's still got it!
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