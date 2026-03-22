(Most Of) The Cast of ZOMBIES 5 Gathers Together for Fun Photo Shoot
Plus an executive producer, and someone not pictured.
A new set of photos shows (most of) the cast of ZOMBIES 5, the next installment in the hit Disney Channel franchise, all gathered together.
What's Happening:
- The official Disney Channel and Disney ZOMBIES Instagram accounts have teamed up to share a number of new photos of the cast of the upcoming ZOMBIES 5, captioning the photo set, "So happy to 𝗌̶𝖾̶𝖺̶ see our ZOMBIES 5 cast together!" with an ocean wave emoji.
- Those little bits allude to the plot of the new film, which takes place after the events of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires. In the film, the newfound peace between the Daywalkers and Vampires is put to the test when a band of fierce mermaids arrives in Rayburn, making waves and casting a persuasive siren song to lure in new allies. Nova and Victor must unite their groups once more to discover what the mermaids are really after in order to protect the fragile harmony they worked so hard to build.
- Malachi Barton and Freya Skye set to return to their breakout roles as Victor and Nova in the fifth entry in the franchise, along with the return of Swayam Bhatia as Vera, Julian Lerner as Ray, and Mekonnen Knife as Vargas from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.
- New to the franchise are a trio of mysterious mermaids: Diaana Babnicova as cool-girl Pearl, Taylor Oliver as bad-boy Fin, and Olive Mortimer as tech-wiz Sandy. Emily Costtrici joins the cast as zombie Izzy, Zed’s zombie cousin and new transfer student.
- Not pictured in this photoset, but also slated to return is Trevor Tjordman, reprising his role as Bucky the cheer captain and cousin of Addison from the original trilogy.
- While he didn't make the photoshoot, he can be found in the comments of the Instagram post, saying "See y'all soon."
- However, featured in the photo shoot is Meg Donnelly, who portrays Addison in the ZOMBIES franchise. She is not on the cast roster for the new film, but is attached to the project as an Executive Producer alongside ZOMBIES co-star Milo Manheim, who is also not returning for the fifth film.
- The film is set to begin production this Spring in New Zealand, and an official title for the new movie will be announced at a later date.
- ZOMBIES 5 is expected to arrive sometime in 2027.
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