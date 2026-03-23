American Idol Expands Season 24 With Official Companion Podcast Hosted by Danielle Fishel

The new weekly podcast will offer behind-the-scenes insights, exclusive interviews, and deeper analysis of every performance

As American Idol continues its milestone Season 24 run, the iconic series is expanding its universe with a brand-new companion podcast designed to take fans even deeper behind the music, the moments, and the magic.

What’s Happening:

Premiering April 1, the American Idol Official Podcast will be hosted by Danielle Fishel, a familiar face for longtime Disney and ABC audiences. Best known for her role as Topanga on Boy Meets World and later Girl Meets World, Fishel brings both nostalgia and industry experience to the mic as she guides listeners through the highs and heartbreaks of the competition, according to Variety.

Launching alongside the live shows beginning March 30, the podcast will drop weekly episodes following each broadcast. Fans can expect a breakdown of standout performances, expert insight into judges’ critiques, and exclusive interviews with contestants and special guests.

The goal? To capture everything viewers don’t see during the live broadcast from behind-the-scenes nerves to the creative decisions shaping each performance.

With American Idol pulling in its most-watched premiere in four years, averaging over 8 million viewers, the timing couldn’t be better. The franchise is clearly still a cultural force, and the podcast offers a new way to engage with its ever-evolving legacy.

Fishel isn’t just a nostalgic pick, she’s a seasoned voice in the podcasting and television world. Beyond acting, she’s directed more than 50 episodes of multi-camera series, including Disney favorites and network comedies, and co-hosts popular podcasts like Pod Meets World.

Her experience both in front of and behind the camera positions her perfectly to bridge the gap between fans and the production process. Expect thoughtful conversations, insider perspectives, and a host who genuinely understands the journey of performers chasing their big break.

The American Idol Official Podcast will be available on Disney+, Hulu, and major podcast platforms starting April 1. Episodes will follow the weekly live shows, giving fans a near real-time extension of the competition experience.

Meanwhile, the show itself continues to air live on ABC Mondays, with next-day streaming available, and for the first time, live streaming on Disney+ beginning March 30.

As reality competition shows continue to evolve in the streaming era, this move signals a broader shift: fans don’t just want to watch, they want to feel like insiders. By pairing live television with a companion podcast, American Idol is building a more immersive, multi-platform experience that keeps audiences engaged long after the final note.

And with Danielle Fishel leading the charge, it’s safe to say this new chapter will hit all the right notes.

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