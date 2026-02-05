Disney+ Perk Alert: "American Idol" Offers Chance to Attend Disney Night Taping

Taping for Disney Night will take place in Los Angeles this spring.

American Idol fans who are also Disney+ subscribers have the chance to attend the taping of one of the show's most popular episodes: Disney Night!

What's Happening:

Last week, American Idol returned for its ninth season on ABC, ready to welcome in the Class of 2026.

Each season, the show hosts Disney Night, where the remaining contestants sign popular tunes from the Disney songbook.

This year, thanks to Disney+ Perks, you could win the chance to attend Disney Night during its taping in Los Angeles this spring.

The opportunity is open to Disney+ subscribers now through Thursday, February 12.

For more details and to enter, head over to Disney+ Perks.

Ryan Seacrest is back as host with judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie returning – marking the second season of this judge trio.

This year, the show will introduce the new 'Ohana Round taking place at Disney's Aulani Resort, adding a fresh element to the long-running show, with a stellar lineup of industry tastemakers.

Beginning March 30, the iconic singing competition will stream live on Disney+, joining its traditional broadcast on ABC and its next-day availability on Hulu.

American Idol airs Monday nights from 8-10:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

