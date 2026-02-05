Disney+ Perk Alert: "American Idol" Offers Chance to Attend Disney Night Taping

Taping for Disney Night will take place in Los Angeles this spring.
American Idol fans who are also Disney+ subscribers have the chance to attend the taping of one of the show's most popular episodes: Disney Night!

  • Last week, American Idol returned for its ninth season on ABC, ready to welcome in the Class of 2026.
  • Each season, the show hosts Disney Night, where the remaining contestants sign popular tunes from the Disney songbook.
  • This year, thanks to Disney+ Perks, you could win the chance to attend Disney Night during its taping in Los Angeles this spring.
  • The opportunity is open to Disney+ subscribers now through Thursday, February 12.
  • For more details and to enter, head over to Disney+ Perks.

  • Ryan Seacrest is back as host with judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie returning – marking the second season of this judge trio.
  • This year, the show will introduce the new 'Ohana Round taking place at Disney's Aulani Resort, adding a fresh element to the long-running show, with a stellar lineup of industry tastemakers.
  • Beginning March 30, the iconic singing competition will stream live on Disney+, joining its traditional broadcast on ABC and its next-day availability on Hulu
  • American Idol airs Monday nights from 8-10:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

