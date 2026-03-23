Miniseries No More: Marvel Gives Season 2 Order to "Wonder Man"
Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery are coming back for another season of hilarious escapades!
Following a strong audience reception, Marvel Television's Wonder Man is officially getting a second season at Disney+.
What's Happening:
- TheWrap reports that Marvel Television has given a Season 2 order to Wonder Man, which will see Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley reprise their roles as Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery.
- The series was originally intended as a miniseries, but got renewed following strong word-of-mouth and audience reception.
- Marvel announced the news via a social media post containing Simon and Trevor's scripts for the new season.
- Series co-creators Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest are also returning to helm the second season.
- Wonder Man received strong critical and fan reactions, particularly for the two leads performances and chemistry. Unlike many other Marvel shows, this series keeps the superhero antics and effects to a minimum, focusing almost solely on their relationship and Hollywood exploits.
- The show follows Simon Williams, a struggling actor with secret powers, auditioning for a role that hits close to home – a remake of the 1980 superhero film Wonder Man.
- Additional Season 1 cast members include Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris, Arian Moayed, Lauren Glazier, Josh Gad, Byron Bowers, Béchir Sylvain and Manny McCord.
- All eight episodes of Wonder Man are now streaming on Disney+. Be sure to check out Mack's review and recap of the whole series.
- If you don't have Disney+, the first episode is also currently available to watch on YouTube.
More Disney+ News:
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