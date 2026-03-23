Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic Disney Channel Wand ID Ahead of "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special"

“Still got it!” Miley brings back a fan-favorite Disney Channel moment just in time for the milestone celebration

It’s a moment fans truly never thought they’d see again… and yet, here we are! In a wave of nostalgia that feels straight out of 2006, Miley Cyrus has officially recreated her iconic Disney Channel Wand ID.

What’s Happening:

Shared today by Disney Channel on X, the short video features Cyrus stepping back into a piece of television history, effortlessly tracing the glowing Mickey Mouse ears with the wand, just like she did during the original run of the show.

For an entire generation, Disney Channel Wand IDs were more than just bumpers between shows; they were cultural staples. Watching stars like Miley draw the iconic Mickey silhouette became synonymous with after-school TV and Disney Channel era magic.

Seeing Cyrus return to that exact format nearly 20 years later is more than just a fun callback; it’s a full-circle moment that bridges her past and present. At the end of the clip, she smiles, delivers a confident “Still got it!”, and blows a kiss to the camera.

The recreated Wand ID arrives just ahead of the highly anticipated Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, which premieres March 24, exactly 20 years after the show first debuted on Disney Channel.

The special is set to be a nostalgic love letter to fans, featuring a candid, in-depth interview with Miley Cyrus, behind-the-scenes looks at her personal archives, surprise guest appearances, and a special musical performance from Hannah Montana herself.

It’s clear Disney is leaning all the way into the nostalgia, and this Wand ID revival is the perfect way to kick things off.

Originally premiering in 2006, Hannah Montana became a defining show of its era, launching Miley Cyrus into global superstardom and creating a fanbase that has remained fiercely loyal ever since.

Moments like this prove that the connection between Miley and Hannah isn’t just history. It’s still very much alive, and if this Wand ID is any indication, the anniversary special is about to hit fans right in the childhood.

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