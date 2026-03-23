Coming Soon! Disney Store Commemorates "Hannah Montana" With Apparel for the 20th Anniversary

"Say whaaat?" It can't be 20 years already!

“Sweet niblets!” Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana is turning 20! In the past two decades, the show has touched audiences of many generations, delivered super catchy songs, launched several careers, and now it’s time celebrate! You can join the fun at home with new merchandise from Disney Store!

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What’s Happening:

Yes, it’s been 20 years since the debut of Hannah Montana, and yes, it’s totally fine for you rock out to your favorite songs and dress like the hardcore fan you are!

Disney Store is about to drop new apparel honoring the milestone anniversary and you won’t want to miss out! While we don’t know the full extent of offerings available just yet, Disney Store has teased graphic tees will be part of the collection.

Fans will have at least two options including a solid white tee decorated with the Hannah Montana logo and “20 years” wording, or a black shirt showcasing Miley Stewart as Hannah sporting five of her signature looks. The shirt features her name as well as “the best of both worlds.”

Disney’s Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary collection will be available at Disney Store on March 23.

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Toy Savings Event: Buy One, Get One 50% Off

$5 Personalization orig. $10.95 | Select Styles

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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