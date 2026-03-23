Starbucks “Secret Pop Star Refresher” Celebrates "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special"

This fan-inspired pink drink is the unofficial sip of the Hannah-versary

Hannah Montana’s identity may be secret… but fans are already spilling the tea on Starbucks latest secret menu item creation.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Sprecial, Starbucks has inspired a fan-driven “Secret Pop Star Refresher”, a vibrant, berry-forward drink that’s quickly gaining traction as the unofficial sip of the Hannah-versary.

This creation isn’t on the official menu, but if you know what to ask for, you can unlock your own pop star moment. Here’s how to order it: Grande Strawberry Açaí Refresher No strawberry inclusions Raspberry cold foam 2 pumps of raspberry syrup



This bright pink, ultra-refreshing drink that feels like something Hannah herself would sip between soundchecks.

The layered raspberry foam adds a creamy, slightly tart twist to the classic Strawberry Açaí base, creating a look that’s just as camera-ready as it is refreshing and gives “best of both worlds”.

While it may be unofficial, that hasn’t stopped fans from embracing it as the go-to drink for celebrating the milestone anniversary.

Secret menu drinks have long been part of the Starbucks experience, but this one hits differently. With the buzz surrounding the upcoming anniversary special, fans are finding creative ways to celebrate, and this drink is one of the easiest (and tastiest) ways to join in.

Since it’s not an official menu item, you’ll want to order by listing each customization clearly. Pro tip: mentioning the exact ingredients (instead of the drink name) will help baristas get it just right.



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