Photos: Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special x Maybelline Pop-Up Draws Massive Crowds at The Grove in Los Angeles

Fans waited over four hours to step inside Hannah’s iconic closet and celebrate the 20th anniversary in style

The best of both worlds just took over Los Angeles, and fans showed up in full force! To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, a limited-time pop-up with Maybelline transformed The Grove into a full-blown fan pilgrimage.

What started as a nostalgic beauty activation quickly became one of the most talked-about events in the city, thanks to a line that reportedly stretched over four hours.

The pop-up began at noon and by midday, the demand was undeniable. The queue for the event didn’t just wrap around The Grove, it spilled onto The Grove Drive and extended all the way to West 3rd Street. Fans of all ages gathered, many dressed in their best Hannah-inspired looks!

The excitement wasn’t just about merch or makeup, it was about reliving the cultural phenomenon of Hannah Montana. Once inside, guests were immediately transported into one of the most iconic elements of the series: Hannah’s closet. The entrance recreated the beloved transition space where Miley Stewart would transform into her pop star alter ego. From there, the pop-up opened into a series of photo-worthy moments designed for fans to live out their own superstar fantasy.

Inside the main experience, guests found curated photo opportunities that blended Maybelline glam with Hannah Montana flair.

For those who didn’t want to brave the full wait, there was a separate, more accessible photo op line located along the back side of the installation. This area featured a Hannah Montana backdrop complete with a rhinestoned microphone prop and oversized lipstick installations, perfect for a quick but equally iconic photo moment.

Every guest who made it through the main pop-up was rewarded with a complimentary swag bag packed with Maybelline makeup products and an exclusive Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special poster. A fitting takeaway for an experience that celebrated both beauty and pop culture legacy, bringing together fans who grew up with the series and a new generation discovering it for the first time.

With the upcoming anniversary special reigniting excitement around Miley Cyrus’ breakout role, the pop-up proved just how powerful the Hannah Montana legacy still is. Four-hour lines, packed walkways, and fans eager to step into that iconic closet all point to one thing: Hannah Montana is still the moment, and this weekend in Los Angeles, this pop-up is the place to be.

The pop-up runs from 3/21-3/22 at The Grove

Address: 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Time: Saturday, March 21: 12 pm - 8 pm; Sunday, March 22: 11 am - 8 pm

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