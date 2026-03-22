Maximum Effort! Deadpool Set to Return to Disneyland Paris
I bet we'll hear a certain NSYNC song.
Deadpool is set to return to Disneyland Paris this summer for a special dance break in Marvel Avengers Campus.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has revealed that Marvel Avengers Campus is about to get a little more upbeat at the park with 100% more dance.
- Deadpool is making a return to the Walt Disney Studios Park starting on March 28 (though the park will be renamed on March 29 to Disney Adventure World) with Dancing with Deadpool.
- All guests who check out the favorite experience should get ready to dance themselves, because Deadpool is determined to judge their sense of rhythm against his favorite hit songs.
- The experience will be featured at the park through July 15.
- This marks the first return of the character since we last saw him in Avengers Campus at the park since his appearance last holiday season with some chaotic and festival holiday fun... which also included some dancing.
A Deadpool on Campus:
- Deadpool makes a great addition to Marvel Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, bringing his signature brand of chaos and comedy to the themed land at the Walt Disney Studios Park - soon to be Disney Adventure World.
- He joins a lineup of other heroes with their own attractions, including Spider-Man (Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure), and Iron Man - who is joined by Captain Marvel - at Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.
- Not to mention all the other Marvel Hero favorites that can be found at the Hero Training Center, and in different shows like the Heroic Welcome. Plus, there are many other favorites just roaming the campus all day!
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