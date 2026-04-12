Disneyland Paris Reveals Slate of Summer Fun Coming to European Destination
Plus, it seems some familiar looking trucks are making a trek.
Disneyland Paris has revealed a number of festive fun celebrations that will be taking place at the park this summer.
What's Happening:
- Fans can celebrate the summer in a number of different ways at Disneyland Paris this year, with special festive celebrations and events.
- From Pixar fun to Disney Princesses, and trips to outer space with Stitch and the Star Wars gang, there's plenty for guests to see this summer at both Disneyland Park and Disney Adventure World at the European Destination.
Star Wars Day
- For May the Fourth this year, Disneyland Paris will be hosting a series of experiences, with some of them running until May 24.
- Join iconic Star Wars characters, including Din Djarin – the Mandalorian – and Grogu, returning to cinemas on May 20 with The Mandalorian and Grogu.
- BDX droids – Red, Orange, and Green – are also making an appearance at the park, but watch out, these three droids can be quite mischievous.
- At the Star Traders shop, guests will have the chance to build their own lightsaber or even build a droid! There’s also a whole range of products dedicated to the famous galactic saga.
Stitch Days
- Stitch Day returns this year with the little blue genetic abomination taking center stage for an extended celebration, joined for the first time by his dear friend Angel.
- June 24 - 28, Disneyland Paris will embrace a Hawaiian vibe, with fun for the whole Ohana!
- Stitch loves to crash in wherever he can, causing fun and a little mischief with his friends. He will be on the balcony of Main Street Station every morning and evening, greeting guests as they enter and leave the Park.
- And he won’t miss a moment to show off, joined by Angel, in the cavalcade along Main Street, U.S.A., several times a day.
Pizza Planet Trucks
- Starting June 17, guests will be able to embark on a seasonal Pixar adventure, specially devised by the teams at Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Imagineering Paris.
- The delivery trucks from Toy Story’s famous Pizza Planet restaurant – iconic symbols of Pixar Animation Studios – have been reimagined by the teams at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris, to create 14 exclusive miniature Pizza Planet trucks.
- These customised trucks will showcase iconic characters and environments from Pixar films, inspired by Worlds of Pixar, one of the immersive themed areas at Disney Adventure World.
- Hidden throughout these immersive worlds – outdoors, within shops, and even inside attractions – offering a playful and engaging way to (re)discover the Pixar universe within this reimagined park.
- And there’s more: a number of catering products inspired by this universe will be available to mark the occasion, and there will be other surprises to celebrate the release of Toy Story 5 at Disney Adventure World.
World Princess Week
- World Princess Week returns to Disneyland Paris August 16-22, offering a chance to celebrate our favorite Disney Princesses Characters and the unique bonds that unite them with fans from all over the world.
- From Frontierland to Fantasyland, guests can experience magical moments throughout Disneyland Paris during unforgettable encounters with the Disney Princesses Characters.
- At Fleur de Lys Bar at the Disneyland Hotel, guests can enjoy an exclusive cocktail or mocktail specially created for the occasion.
- To delight the palates of guests, Auberge de Cendrillon at Disneyland Park, and La Table de Lumière and Royal Banquet at Disneyland Hotel await with their exquisite menus.
- Guests can add an extra touch of magic to their visit by treating their princes and princesses to a magical transformation at the Disneyland Hotel with Mon Rêve Royal.
- To bring the magic home, discover a wide range of Disney Princess products available in the shops throughout Disneyland Paris, and Disney PhotoPass photographers will be equipped with an exclusive Magic Shot created especially for this one-of-a-kind week.
Trucks En Route:
- Devotees may recall that back in 2024, Disneyland Resort held another of their Pixar Fest events, with a celebration of movies and stories from Pixar Animation Studios taking place at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.
- While most of the celebration focused around dining options and entertainment offerings, there was one special activity that took over the parks that became a fan-favorite and is obviously making its way to Disney Adventure World as well.
- Back then, similar to the films of Pixar Animation Studios, Pizza Planet trucks were hidden throughout the resort and were themed to represent their surroundings.
- Over 50 were hidden, and could be found in attractions, gift shops, and more. For a complete list of locations and to see examples - similar to what we expect will arrive at Disney Adventure World - check out our Pizza Planet truck guide.
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