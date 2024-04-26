Disneyland Pixar Fest 2024 Hidden Pizza Planet Truck Guide

Since it was first introduced in Toy Story in 1995, Pixar Animation Studios has found a way to hide the Pizza Planet Truck in every feature film they’ve made. The Disneyland Resort has gotten into the fun with its own hidden Pizza Planet Trucks. There are reportedly 50 hidden Pizza Planet Trucks around the happiest place on earth during Pixar Fest, which kicked off today and runs through August 4th. We’re on a quest to find them all, and if you’re wondering where you can find them, we’ve got you covered.

NOTE: This article is a work in progress and will continue to be updated until we’ve found all of the Pizza Planet Trucks. Here is what we’ve found so far.

Disneyland Park

Disneyland Railroad – Main Street Station

Head up to the second level of Main Street Station and look through the window in the conductor’s office to see this interstellar locomotive.

Center Street Window

Walk to the end of the Emporium and look in the windows above the toy shop to see this wind-up Pizza Planet Truck. It’s next to the Meteor Cycle Co. sign and close to Disney Legend Bob Gurr’s window.

Adventureland Treehouse

Would anyone like to play a round of “Swisskapolka” on this accordion we found? Say, I’ve never seen an accordion like that before…

Pirates of the Caribbean

Among the cursed treasure is a cursed Pizza Planet Truck. It blends in pretty well, but you can see it behind the treasure chest here.

New Orleans Square

When you're an artist, anything can be a canvas. Look to the balconies as you stroll through New Orleans Square to find this masterpiece.

Droid Depot

A long time ago, on the planet Batuu (aka Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge) lies the Droid Depot. A very earthly delivery truck is about to be upcycled for droid parts.

Columbia Sailing Ship

It’s a beautiful day for a voyage around the Rivers of America. While you enjoy the sights and sounds, don’t forget to have a look around the galley, where you may just find a smaller delivery vessel of the Pizza Planet variety.

it’s a small world

Hey, Howdy, Hey! Do you recognize that there truck between Woody and Jessie? Another Pizza Planet Truck found. Yee-haw!

Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin

These trucks don’t just deliver pizza, they can also transport dip!

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway

Walt Disney Imagineering gives themselves a special shout-out in the paper ribbon hanging from the rocket on this foil-covered chocolate Pizza Planet Truck, found in the Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway queue at the concession stand.

Mickey's House

Hiya, pal! Mickey Mouse is ready for playtime with this wooden truck pull toy with a Pizza Planet rocket handle.

Goofy's Playhouse

Looks like Goofy and Max need a break from modern livin’! They’re off “On the Open Road” in… wait… that’s not the car from A Goofy Movie, that’s a Pizza Planet Truck in disguise! Look high for a windowsill to find this little beauty.

Star Tours: The Adventure Continues

wa-AA-lee! No, wait, that’s a droid built out of… a PIZZA PLANET TRUCK! Pixar and Lucasfilm worlds collide in the queue with this WALL-E-inspired Star Wars droid built from the iconic vehicle.

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

How could there not be a Pizza Planet Truck added to an attraction based on Toy Story? You’ll find this one rotating within the attraction, with two Little Green Men hanging off the sides. There are no Zurg targets on it, so it won’t earn you any points. Just bragging rights.

Alien Pizza Planet

No re-theme was needed at this location.

Buena Vista Street

​​Flower delivery! You’ll find this one on a table on a balcony near the main entrance.

Julius Kats and Sons Window

This store usually deals exclusively with timepieces, but since this vintage delivery truck seems to have a clock on its rocket, they’ve agreed to take on the repair job.

Five & Dime

Go up to the window at the Five & Dime and look down to find this stealthy Pizza Planet Truck.

Trolley Treats

This one will give you a sugar rush! It’s sitting on a shelf above a candy display.

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Café

What’s more exciting – the Starbucks coffee or finding another Pizza Planet Truck?

Grizzly Peak Airfield

Whoever sits in the backseat of this station wagon is going to have a fun road trip with their toy PIZZA PLANET TRUCK!

Incredicoaster

Blink, and you’ll miss this one. As you whiz past one of the final scenes aboard this coaster, notice what’s between giant Jack Jack’s hands.

San Fransokyo Maker's Market

Check the rafters of this Big Hero 6 shop to find a Pizza Planet Bot!

Radiator Springs Racers

Is it weird that one of the most difficult Pizza Planet Trucks to find is in Cars Land? Pay close attention on Radiator Springs Racers as you ride past this silhouette of a Pizza Planet Truck in Radiator Springs.

Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters

You’ll find this old-world burlap-wrapped Pizza Planet Truck in Luigi’s office as you zig-zag through the queue of Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters.

Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree

This rusty Pizza Planet Truck is ready to retire. It’s parked outside the giant jukebox made of car parts.

Cozy Cone

Peek into the check-in office to see a living Pizza Planet Truck!

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure

Uh, S.H.A.R.I.N.? I think one of the Spider-Bots got loose again! Keep your eyes peeled for this one in the attraction’s pre-show.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

The Collector collects many things, including this Pizza Planet Truck with a paint job reminiscent of this location’s former attraction, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Terran Treats

Just outside of Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! is this churro cart with a display case. It’s housed props from various Marvel Studios projects in the past, but it’s now home to a “Terrestrial Sustainment Conveyor,” which contains a cryogenically frozen Pizza Planet Truck!

Hollywoodland Window

While doing some window shopping in Hollywoodland, you might consider this decadent chocolate Pizza Planet Truck as a gift for a loved one.

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!

In the film Monster’s Inc., the Pizza Planet Truck is parked outside a trailer park where Randall was abandoned at the end. But on the ride, you’ll find it popping out of a gym bag in the locker room. No longer serving pizza, it’s now in service for the Monstropolis Transit Authority!

Animation Academy

You can always learn how to draw your favorite animated characters at the Animation Academy. But only during Pixar Fest can you find hidden Pizza Planet Trucks. Hi, Forky! Oh, look, that shelf has a Pixar ball and a Luxo lamp and a… PIZZA PLANET TRUCK!

You’ve made it to the end! We’re still on the hunt for at least 17 more Pizza Planet Trucks, so be sure to come back as we continue to update this post.