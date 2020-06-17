Michael Keaton’s “Dopesick” Gets Straight-to-Series Order from Hulu

Today Hulu announced a straight-to-series order for Dopesick from Emmy Award-winning writer Danny Strong. The eight-episode limited series will star Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Michael Keaton and will be directed by Academy Award-winning director Barry Levinson.

Keaton will also executive produce the new limited series.

The project, based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Beth Macy, comes to Hulu from FOX 21 Television Studios and The Littlefield Company.

Dopesick , an ambitious, harrowing, and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with Opioid addiction, takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan.

The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

After 13 years, Michael Keaton returns to television as Samuel Finnix, an old-school doctor who approaches his practice with kindness and compassion, but finds himself embroiled in Big Pharma’s deadly secret.

Michael Keaton received an Academy Award nomination for his lead role in Birdman followed by his acclaimed performance in Spotlight .

Both films won the Academy Award for Best Picture back to back.

Upcoming, Keaton will also appear in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of Chicago 7 , Sony’s Marvel Morbius and Martin Campbell’s action thriller The Asset .

Having major success this year with the adaptations of High Fidelity, Little Fires Everywhere and Normal People, Hulu adds Dopesick to its growing slate of compelling and relevant limited series such as The Act, Castle Rock and Catch-22 along with the upcoming Nine Perfect Strangers and The Dropout.

Dopesick is set to premiere in 2021.

is set to premiere in 2021. Joining Keaton as executive producers are Strong, John Goldwyn, Levinson, Warren Littlefield , Beth Macy and Karen Rosenfelt.

Dopesick is a production of FOX 21 Television Studios.

