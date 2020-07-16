Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2020

Hulu has announced their new content for August, which includes the third season of the original series Find Me in Paris and a new exclusive comedy film called The Binge starring Vince Vaughn. Hulu will be the streaming home of three additional films, plus tons of new library additions including My Best Friend's Wedding, six Star Trek films, and recent films like Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Not a Hulu subscriber? You can save money when you bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+.

Hulu Originals

The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?” (FX on Hulu) – Streaming August 7th

“The making of a pop star in 2020: A young musician is plucked from obscurity and given a $4 million record deal. Meet Dominic Fike as he prepares for his first international tour and makes his debut album.”

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 – Streaming August 21st

“Find Me in Paris, Season 3 follows Lena Grisky, as she completes her final year at the Paris Opera Ballet School, and competes against the ballet world’s elite to nail a spot in Company while learning about her true identity as a Time Travel Heir.”

The Binge – Streaming August 21st

“Set in a time where all drugs and alcohol are illegal, the only day anyone can participate in the "fun" is on Binge day. Starring Skyler Gisondo, Dexter Darden, Eduardo Franco, Grace Van Dien, Tony Cavalero, Hayes MacArthur, Zainne Saleh, Affion Crockett and Vince Vaughn.”

Hulu Exclusives

Ordinary Love – Streaming August 3rd

“Joan and Tom (Academy Award® nominee Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson) have been married for many years. An everyday couple with a remarkable love, there is an ease to their relationship which only comes from spending a lifetime together. When Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their enduring devotion, as they must find the humor and grace to survive a year of adversity.”

The Peanut Butter Falcon – Streaming August 6th

“The Peanut Butter Falcon follows Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome who runs away from a residential nursing home to fulfill his dream of attending the pro wrestling school of his idol, The Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church). On the road, Zak meets Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a small-time outlaw who becomes Zak’s unlikely coach and ally. Together, they set out on a wild, life-changing journey and try to convince Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), a kind nursing-home employee charged with bringing Zak back, to join them.”

Daffodils – Streaming August 20th

“Leaving her dying father’s bedside, singer Maisie rushes to perform at an indie music gig in town. But as she sings the opening song, it’s hard for her to ignore the heartfelt story she’s just been told – the story of how her dad met and fell in love with her mother, and how it all devastatingly fell apart. Daffodils is a bittersweet love story told with beautiful re-imaginings of iconic New Zealand songs, including tracks by Crowded House, LIPS, Bic Runga, Chris Knox and more.”

New On Hulu in August

August 1st

Movies

71 (2015)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Australia (2008)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Child's Play (1988)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold (1994)

Company Business (1991)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Elena Undone (2010) 10th Anniversary!

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Free Fall (2013)

Gayby (2012)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Just Charlie (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Pit Stop (2013)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

The Saint (1997)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Stuck On You (2003)

Top Gun (1986)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Up in the Air (2009)

Were The World Mine (2008)

TV Shows

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BetaFilm)

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

August 2nd

TV Shows

Shark vs. Surfer: Special (National Geographic)

August 3rd

Movies

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Ordinary Love (2019)

August 6th

Movies

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Slay the Dragon (2020)

TV Shows

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14 (Bravo)

August 7th

TV Shows

The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”(FX on Hulu)

August 10th

Movies

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2020)

August 11th

Movies

Alive And Kicking (2016)

Monster's Ball (2001)

August 12th

TV Shows

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

August 14th

Movies

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

August 15th

TV Shows

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4 (ID)

Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 – 134 (HGTV)

Island Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Discovery)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6 (HGTV)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17 (TLC)

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 (Food Network)

August 16th

Movies

Behind You (2020)

August 18th

Movies

The Cup (2012)

August 20th

Movies

Daffodils (2020)

Unacknowledged (2017)

August 21st

TV Shows

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

August 22nd

TV Shows

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere (Freeform)

August 23rd

TV Shows

Blindspot: Complete Season 5 (NBC)

August 24th

Movies

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

August 26th

TV Shows

Mom: Complete Season 7 (CBS)

August 28th

Movies

The Binge (2020) (Hulu Original)

August 31st

Movies

Casino Royale (2006)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Courier (2019)

Last Chance to Watch

Here's what's leaving Hulu on August 31st

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

The American President (1995)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Child's Play (1988)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Cookout (2004)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Dave (1993)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gorky Park (1983)

Happily N'Ever After (2007)

Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)

Hud (1963)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

Molly (1999)

Moonstruck (1987)

Rain Man (1988)

Risky Business (1983)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

The Scout (1994)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

Top Gun (1986)

Trade (2007)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

The X-Files (1998)

Zardoz (1974)

