Elisabeth Moss’ Love & Squalor Pictures Signs First-Look Deal with Hulu, Fox 21 Television

Actress Elisabeth Moss has launched her new production company, Love & Squalor Pictures, and signed a first-look deal with both Hulu and Fox 21 Television Studio, according to Deadline.
- Moss also hired Lindsey McManus to serve as President of Film & TV for Love & Squalor Pictures.
- Under the production company’s new deal, Love & Squalor will be developing Black Match, an anthology series in which Moss is attached to star.
- Black Match is described as “psychosexual neo-noir thriller set in modern-day Los Angeles.”
- The series is based on an original script from Ian McCulloch.
- Mike Barker is set to direct the pilot for the new series.
- Love & Squalor Pictures will executive produce Black Match with Littlefield & Co, McCulloch and Barker.
- Moss is an Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner known for her roles in series like The Handmaid’s Tale and Mad Men.
What they’re saying:
- Elisabeth Moss: “I am so excited to have formed this company and established this partnership with Lindsey to find material ourselves and have real ownership as producers. We want to develop strong, unique stories for the big and small screen that we feel are inclusive and represent the world that we all see around us. We are very proud of the slate that we are building, comprised of projects that run the gamut from broad, commercial fare to darker, more challenging works. Craig Erwich and Hulu have been amazing partners on The Handmaid’s Tale these past 3 seasons and I am thrilled to be starting a creative partnership with Bert Salke and everyone at Fox 21.”
- Craig Erwich, Hulu’s SVP Of Originals: “Elisabeth is a relentless creative force in the world of television and film, both in front of, and behind the camera. She has been an integral part of Hulu’s success, from her Emmy-award winning performance on The Handmaid’s Tale to her singular vision for the show as an executive producer. We are honored to be the streaming home of the amazing stories she and her production company will create and cannot wait to see Love & Squalor Pictures bring Black Match to life for our viewers.”
- Bert Salke, President of Fox 21: “Lizzie Moss, in our opinion, had been a huge part of two of the greatest series of all time—Mad Men and Handmaid’s Tale (Top of the Lake wasn’t too shabby either). That’s not a coincidence. She brings an intelligence and an emotional vulnerability that is exceedingly rare not just among her contemporaries but among the strongest actors in the history of the medium. That same powerful intelligence and great taste is also evident in Lizzie’s work as a producer, and we feel lucky and excited to be working with her and Lindsey as they embark on their company’s journey,” said Bert Salke, President of Fox 21.”