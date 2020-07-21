Elisabeth Moss’ Love & Squalor Pictures Signs First-Look Deal with Hulu, Fox 21 Television

Actress Elisabeth Moss has launched her new production company, Love & Squalor Pictures, and signed a first-look deal with both Hulu and Fox 21 Television Studio, according to Deadline.

Moss also hired Lindsey McManus to serve as President of Film & TV for Love & Squalor Pictures.

Under the production company’s new deal, Love & Squalor will be developing Black Match , an anthology series in which Moss is attached to star.

Black Match is described as "psychosexual neo-noir thriller set in modern-day Los Angeles."

The series is based on an original script from Ian McCulloch.

Mike Barker is set to direct the pilot for the new series.

Love & Squalor Pictures will executive produce Black Match with Littlefield & Co, McCulloch and Barker.

Moss is an Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner known for her roles in series like The Handmaid's Tale and Mad Men.

What they’re saying: