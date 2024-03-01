Disneyland Paris to Test Earlier, Alternate Version of “Disney Dreams!”

Visitors to Disneyland Paris next week will get an extra chance to see the popular Disney Dreams nighttime spectacular, as it will be performing twice a night, but with a slightly modified first performance.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris will be putting on two performances of Disney Dreams from Sunday, March 3rd through Saturday, March 9th.

An alternate version performed earlier in the evening will allow a greater number of visitors to enjoy the show with its projections, fountains and magical, spectacular soundtrack.

It will not include fireworks, pyrotechnic effects and flames so as not to impact the operation of Fantasyland and surrounding restaurants.

However, Sleeping Beauty Castle (including La Galerie de la Belle au Bois Dormant and La Tanière du Dragon) will be closed for this first performance.

The original, complete version of the show will be performed as usual at park closing time.

The alternate version of Disney Dreams earlier in the evening will not be preceded by the Disney Electrical Sky Parade show. This will only be played as a pre-show to the original Disney Dreams version before the park closes.

Of course, performance times may vary, so it’s recommended you check the Disneyland Paris app prior to showtime.