New Overland Trail Café Opens in Frontierland at Disneyland Paris

An all-new food kiosk has opened in Frontierland at Disneyland Paris, the Overland Trail Café.

What’s Happening:

Located opposite Big Thunder Mountain and next to Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia, Disneyland Paris guests can now discover the new Overland Trail Café.

The Overland Trail Café is a takeaway for travelers on their way west, whether by stagecoach or wagon! It also served as a mail relay for the famous Pony Express postal service of the time. Its name, Overland Trail, alludes to one of the main routes linking the East and West of the United States, used by the Pony Express, stagecoaches (Overland Mail) and gold seekers on their way to California.

As with the rest of Frontierland, the Imagineers drew their inspiration from both historical facts and popular culture's depiction of the Far West.

The architecture of the kiosk blends the two main styles of the land's buildings, with the central part built in stone and wood, and the extremities in adobe, creating a natural transition between the Thunder Mesa entrance and the Pueblo-style facades, a blend typical of the Western films created in Europe, such as those by Sergio Leone. The wink doesn't stop there, as the list of stagecoach stops displayed on the kiosk's facade includes some of the most emblematic names of this beloved film genre.

Guests will be able to find the infamous Disney Parks turkey legs or an essential churro at this brand-new location, as well as beverages and some souvenir items.