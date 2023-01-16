Le Visionarium Figurine by Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily Now Available at Disneyland Paris

Disney artists Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily have created a fantastic new figurine that fans of classic Disneyland Paris are sure to enjoy – featuring the Timekeeper and Nine-Eye!

What’s Happening:

The Timekeeper and Nine-Eye were the stars of the opening day Disneyland Paris attraction, Le Visionarium.

The show featured the Timekeeper, a robot inventor who has created a time machine. He sends Nine-Eye, named for the nine screens of the Circle-Vision 360 theater the show was housed in, back in time. While traveling through history, she inadvertently picks up famous French author Jules Verne, and he joins us on our travels.

Le Visionarium closed in 2004 at Disneyland Paris to make way for Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast.

The attraction also operated at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

An extra level of comedic genius was added to the Magic Kingdom version, where the Timekeeper was voiced hilariously by the legendary Robin Williams.

Now, fans of this classic attraction can take a figurine of the Timekeeper and Nine-Eye home, thanks to artists Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily.

The piece is available as of today at Disneyland Paris, with a limited edition of 1000.

It retails for 199€, or $215 USD.

Collectors can pick this figurine up at the following locations: Constellations (Disneyland Park) Harrington's Fine China & Porcelains (Disneyland Park) The Disney Gallery (Disney Village)

