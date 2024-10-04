Two Delicious Sweet Treats Arrive at Disneyland Park

Your sweet tooth is sure to be satisfied by these two delicious new treats now available throughout Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

First up is the S’mores Cake Donut with a graham cracker cake donut, chocolate ganache, and toasted marshmallow – now available at the Market House on Main Street U.S.A.

Fans of The Emperor’s New Groove will enjoy the new Llama Potion Cereal Treat dipped in chocolate and topped with a white chocolate llama piece – available at both Candy Palace and Pooh Corner.

