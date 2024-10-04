Two Delicious Sweet Treats Arrive at Disneyland Park

Your sweet tooth is sure to be satisfied by these two delicious new treats now available throughout Disneyland Park.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Eats Instagram has shared two fun new treats that visitors to Disneyland Park can pick up on their next trip to the park.
- First up is the S’mores Cake Donut with a graham cracker cake donut, chocolate ganache, and toasted marshmallow – now available at the Market House on Main Street U.S.A.
- Fans of The Emperor’s New Groove will enjoy the new Llama Potion Cereal Treat dipped in chocolate and topped with a white chocolate llama piece – available at both Candy Palace and Pooh Corner.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disneyland Resort Announces Special Savings on Tickets and Stays for Early 2025 Visits
- Disneyland Resort Entrance Turnstile Remodel Set to Begin in Phases Next Week
- Set Off on an Adventure to Batuu in New Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Little Golden Book
- Nightmare Grog and Souvenir Cup Coming to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar
- Disneyland Resort Contributes Over $1 Million in Grants to Local Non-Profits and School Districts
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com