Disneyland Resort Announces Special Savings On Tickets And Stays For Early 2025 Visits

Some kids tickets will be available for as low as $50 per child.

Disneyland Resort has announced special savings on children’s tickets for visits in early 2025, as well as special savings on stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort is bringing back a special kids ticket offer for early 2025, as well as special deals and savings at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

For visits January 7th – March 20th, 2025, children ages 3 through 9 can visit a Disneyland Resort theme park for as low as $50 per child with a 1-Day, 1-Park ticket.

Offering a variety of options and flexibility, those interested will be able to choose from 1-Day, 2-Day or 3-Day park tickets, with options available to upgrade to Park Hopper tickets and to add on Lightning Lane Multi Pass.

These specially priced tickets go on sale October 22nd, 2024.

Those looking to visit Disneyland Resort should also check the theme park reservation calendar, as there are select days that are priced at $104 per day, so money can be saved on the adult tickets as well.

Guests are also being invited to enjoy special savings at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort, with savings of up to 25% on select stays of four nights or longer on weekdays or weekends at Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, or Pixar Place Hotel, based on availability.

Guests can also save up to 20% on standard and premium rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disneyland Hotel and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Pixar Place Hotel

Reservations open on October 22nd for stays between January 7th and March 20th of 2025.

More details on this special offer are expected to be announced at a later date.

If you’re planning to stay at any of the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort this year, guests can save as much as 15% off select stays at Disneyland Hotel, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. This deal may be available Oct. 20 through Dec. 19, 2024.

