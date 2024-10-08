Members of the Royal Court for the 2025 Tournament of Roses Visit Disneyland for Halloween Time

The newly announced members of the Royal Court for the 2025 Tournament of Roses recently paid a visit to the Disneyland Resort ahead of their duties this winter.

The newly announced members who will make up the Royal Court for the 2025 Tournament of Roses celebrated Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort last week.

The members of the 2025 Rose Court will serve as ambassadors for the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community and the greater Los Angeles area.

Each young lady embodies character, service and leadership, and will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship.

The Royal Court will take part in the 136th Rose Parade and attend the Rose Bowl Game, which both take place on Monday, January 1st, 2025.

While at Disneyland, the members posed for a photo with Mickey and Minnie in their Halloween finest, along with one in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

