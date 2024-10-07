Heidi Klum Celebrates Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort

She was NOT in one of her beautifully elaborate costumes.

One day you're in Disneyland and the next day, you’re out. Unless of course, you’re Heidi Klum, showing off her fun threads while celebrating Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Heidi Klum, fashion icon and former host of the hit show, Project Runway, recently visited the Happiest Place on Earth for some villainous fun.

, recently visited the Happiest Place on Earth for some villainous fun. There, she posed alongside one of Disney’s biggest baddies, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty in front of the namesake castle which stands as the icon of Disneyland Park.

in front of the namesake castle which stands as the icon of Disneyland Park. Klum is apparently celebrating Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, which is perfect since she is widely regarded as the queen of Halloween, taking social media by storm annually with her outrageous costumes for the holiday.

She has quite the track record of elaborate costumes, which can be easily found by a simple Google search, included some animated favorites like Princess Fiona (as on ogre!) from Shrek, Betty Boop, and even Jessica Rabbit from Disney's Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

, Betty Boop, and even Jessica Rabbit from Disney’s . Halloween Time is taking place at the Disneyland Resort now through October 31st, with classics like Coco’s Plaza De Familia, Haunted Mansion Holiday, Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween in Cars Land, Guardians of the Galaxy: Monsters After Dark, and more all returning for the festive season.

Fans of Klum may recognize the shirt she is wearing as part of the Disney Villains X Heidi Klum collection that debuted several years ago.

The collection features effortlessly edgy styles, including essential graphic tees, fashion hoodies and tunics, sweatshirts, joggers and a bomber jacket.

Most of this collection, some with glow in the dark effects, and large front and back graphics featuring the Disney Villains, is still available.

Be sure to check out our post from back when the Disney Villains X Heidi Klum collection debuted, here.

