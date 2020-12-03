Disney Villains x Heidi Klum Collection Available Exclusively on Amazon

Fans of Disney’s biggest baddies will love Heidi Klum’s new clothing collection that stars some of the most vile characters ever created. Launching today exclusively on Amazon is the Disney Villains x Heidi Klum Collection which features effortlessly edgy styles, including essential graphic tees, fashion hoodies and tunics, sweatshirts, joggers and a bomber jacket.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

About the Collection:

Design elements including glitchy overlays, glow in the dark effects and distinct front and back graphics featuring distorted imagery convey the sometimes chaotic, always enigmatic, personalities of the Disney Villain characters like: Hades Ursula Maleficent The Evil Queen

The collection was directed by Heidi herself, drawing on her extensive background in high-fashion and love of Disney Villain characters.

Throughout the design process, Heidi integrated the bold graphic aesthetic of emerging streetwear trends with key story elements unique to the Disney Villains, ultimately creating a chic and chilling collection fit for the villainous in everyone.

What She’s Saying:

Heidi Klum: “I wanted to create something that fel fashion-forward yet familiar, and through the pairing of contemporary designs with the classic Disney Villains characters, who we’ve grown up loving, I believe the collection reflects just that…”

"Now more than ever, apparel that both looks and feels great is especially compelling. With ultra-soft fabrics, dynamic details, and stylish cuts, the Disney Villains x Heidi Klum Collection

