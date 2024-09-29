Disney and Joffrey’s Coffee: A Caffeinated Love Story for National Coffee Day

In celebration of National Coffee Day today, Disney is sharing the story of their long-time collaboration with Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Company, a Florida-based roasting company and the official specialty coffee of the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney’s journey with Joffrey’s began in 1995 at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park as they tested a few specialty drinks. That collaboration quickly proved popular, leading to huge growth with kiosks throughout Walt Disney World, while also becoming the official specialty coffee of the Disneyland Resort and Disney Vacation Club. When the first kiosk opened, Joffrey’s had but 10 employees working, with that number now at over 150. You’ll also find Joffrey’s Coffee at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Disney’s Vero Beach Resort, Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort and on the high seas with Disney Cruise Line.

Joffrey’s initially focused on operating its own coffee shops throughout the Tampa Bay area, but that focus changed when the company was presented with a pivotal collaboration with Disney, giving them the ability to develop co-branded products and create unique marketing opportunities with Disney’s portfolio of characters. Roastmasters partner with Disney’s world-class chefs to create exclusive themed blends, such as the new Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Blend, which debuted at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. In fact, the blend is so popular that it is now available for consumers beyond Disney properties, allowing coffee fans to add some extra enchantment to their morning brew.

As Erika Shen, Vice President of Alliance Management at Disney said, “the people behind Joffrey’s are experts in their field who also have an immeasurable passion for their product and creating excellent guest experiences. It’s been wonderful to see the Joffrey’s brand evolve and grow over the years, and it’s truly a pleasure collaborating with them on everything from specialty themed blends only available in our parks, to branded products available for guests to purchase at home.”