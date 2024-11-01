Photos: Satu’li Canteen Reintroduces Breakfast to the Animal Kingdom Location

Gone for years, the breakfast menu has returned with items like their beloved blueberry cream cheese french toast.

Satu’li Canteen, the quick service location within Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, has reintroduced their breakfast menu after many years away.

Most known for their make-your-own bowls, the breakfast choices feature morning favorites with a Pandora twist. This includes a Pork Shoulder Potato Hash (very similar to their bowls available for lunch and dinner) and Cinnamon French Toast (featuring blueberry cream cheese).

Also available is the Pandoran Sunrise: a pineapple, lime, and melon flavored mocktail that will brighten anyone’s morning on the far off planet.

You can view the full menu offerings below. Breakfast is served at Satu’li Canteen daily until 10am.

