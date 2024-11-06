Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover Unexpectedly Closes at the Magic Kingdom

The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover has unexpectedly closed at the Magic Kingdom, with black tarps surrounding the entrance to the attraction.
What’s Happening:
- During a visit to the Magic Kingdom today, we noticed that the PeopleMover was closed for what seems to be more than just a temporary breakdown.
- With no planned refurbishment listed on DisneyWorld.com, the attraction is currently mysteriously closed, with black tarps surrounding the entrance to the attraction.
- Cast Members were stationed in front of the tarps to answer guest questions and inform them of the closure.
- There’s currently no word on when the PeopleMover will reopen, but we’ll be sure to update this post when we have more information.
- Back in July 2022, the attraction received a new narration, which you can hear in the video below.
