Photos: Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar Decorates for the 2024 Holiday Season at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs

Adventure is calling and Santa Claus is on his way. The Indiana Jones franchise-inspired Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs outdoor shopping district has been decorated for the 2024 holiday season, and once again temporarily rebranded as “Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar.” Check out Laughing Place Florida reporter Jeremiah Good’s photos below:

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs shopping district has been decorated for the 2024 holiday season with some very festive aeronautics-themed decor.

Seasonal menu items at the restaurant include Coquito with Cookies, O’ Ham ‘N’ Cheese Trees, Naughty Or Nice Deviled Eggs, Holiday Mine Car Meatballs, Here We Come A-Croquetting, Jock’s Famous Pigs In the Blanket.

Seasonal drinks at the bar include a Hot Chocolate Flight, Tannenbaum, Lump of Coal, and Jock’s Fruitcake.



Walt Disney World: “In search of dining, drinks and décor far beyond the ordinary? Touch down at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar. This family-friendly waterfront outpost is a prime destination for explorers seeking casual fare with a daring flair and rare cocktail concoctions—surrounded by vintage aviation ambience inspired by the high-flying exploits of Indiana Jones’ intrepid pilot.”

"Fans of Raiders of the Lost Ark can't forget Indy's easygoing pilot Jock Lindsey—owner of a pet snake named Reggie—but how did Jock arrive here? The two globetrotters stumbled on Disney Springs in 1938 while chasing down a mythology-based tip in central Florida. Attracted to the town's natural springs and lush terrain, Jock bought some waterfront property and eventually settled down, piloting seaplane tours across the fast-growing Sunshine State."

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar is open daily in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. For additional information, be sure to visit the location’s official website.

