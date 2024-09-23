Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar Debuts New Globe-Trotting Menu Items

Jock Lindsey has debuted a variety of new menu items to take your tastebuds on a world tour.

What’s Happening:

  • Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Disney Springs has just unveiled an array of new menu items to excite Disney Springs guests.
  • The Indiana Jones-themed bar at Walt Disney World has become a fan-favorite for its theming and worldly menu and the new additions will only be adding to that.
  • New items now available include:
    • Bread Dip Pyramid
    • Snakebite Bao Buns
    • AIr Tours Bacon and Waffles
    • Shrimp Fried Rice Bites
    • Mine Car Meatballs
    • Club Obi-Wan Wings
    • Palawan Volcano Temple Dip

  • All these new dishes are now available to try at Jock Lindsey’s, so be sure to fly on by during your next Disney Springs visit.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
