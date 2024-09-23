Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar Debuts New Globe-Trotting Menu Items

Jock Lindsey has debuted a variety of new menu items to take your tastebuds on a world tour.
What’s Happening:
- Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Disney Springs has just unveiled an array of new menu items to excite Disney Springs guests.
- The Indiana Jones-themed bar at Walt Disney World has become a fan-favorite for its theming and worldly menu and the new additions will only be adding to that.
- New items now available include:
- Bread Dip Pyramid
- Snakebite Bao Buns
- AIr Tours Bacon and Waffles
- Shrimp Fried Rice Bites
- Mine Car Meatballs
- Club Obi-Wan Wings
- Palawan Volcano Temple Dip
- All these new dishes are now available to try at Jock Lindsey’s, so be sure to fly on by during your next Disney Springs visit.
