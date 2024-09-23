Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar Debuts New Globe-Trotting Menu Items

Jock Lindsey has debuted a variety of new menu items to take your tastebuds on a world tour.

What’s Happening:

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Disney Springs

The Indiana Jones-themed bar at Walt Disney World

New items now available include: Bread Dip Pyramid Snakebite Bao Buns AIr Tours Bacon and Waffles Shrimp Fried Rice Bites Mine Car Meatballs Club Obi-Wan Wings Palawan Volcano Temple Dip



All these new dishes are now available to try at Jock Lindsey’s, so be sure to fly on by during your next Disney Springs visit.

More Walt Disney World News: