Walt Disney World Holiday Cast Member Name Tag Magnets Now Available at Disney Springs

The new commemorative souvenir is a great way to put personalized magic underneath the Christmas tree.

A Perfect Holiday Gift:

  • Guests visiting Disney’s Days of Christmas in Disney Springs can purchase new Cast Member name tag-inspired magnets to celebrate the magical memories of Walt Disney World.
  • Featuring designs of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, Pluto, Figment, and Walt Disney World icons, these new die cut magnets have several customization opportunities.

  • The base price for the magnets are $14.99, with additional costs for customizations including:
    • Name, year or number +$5
    • Month, day, and year +$15
    • Additional word +$5
    • Additional artwork selection +$5

  • A gentle reminder that customized merchandise is non-refundable, but why would you want to return these incredible new souvenirs anyway?
  • Make sure you check out these holiday-themed Cast Member name tag magnets next time you are visiting Disney Springs.

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
