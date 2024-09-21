Walt Disney World Holiday Cast Member Name Tag Magnets Now Available at Disney Springs

The new commemorative souvenir is a great way to put personalized magic underneath the Christmas tree.
A Perfect Holiday Gift:
- Guests visiting Disney’s Days of Christmas in Disney Springs can purchase new Cast Member name tag-inspired magnets to celebrate the magical memories of Walt Disney World.
- Featuring designs of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, Pluto, Figment, and Walt Disney World icons, these new die cut magnets have several customization opportunities.
- The base price for the magnets are $14.99, with additional costs for customizations including:
- Name, year or number +$5
- Month, day, and year +$15
- Additional word +$5
- Additional artwork selection +$5
- A gentle reminder that customized merchandise is non-refundable, but why would you want to return these incredible new souvenirs anyway?
- Make sure you check out these holiday-themed Cast Member name tag magnets next time you are visiting Disney Springs.
Read More Disney Springs: