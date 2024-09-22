New Oogie Boogie Toffee Bites Arrive at The Ganachery

Fans visiting Walt Disney World’s premiere shopping district can pick up the new spooky season inspired treat.

Treat or Treat:

  • Disney Springs has shared on their official Instagram that The Ganachery is offering new Oogie Boogie Toffee Bites.

  • Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, this new creepy-crawly creation features dark chocolate, ruby chocolate, and house-made pumpkin spiced toffee all topped with crispy pearls.
  • The Ganachery, which offers an enormous selection of deliciously crafted treats, is located at The Landing across from Paradiso 37.
  • The sweet treat is available now for a limited time, so make sure you go grab yourself a sweet little treat.

