New Oogie Boogie Toffee Bites Arrive at The Ganachery

Fans visiting Walt Disney World’s premiere shopping district can pick up the new spooky season inspired treat.

Treat or Treat:

Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, this new creepy-crawly creation features dark chocolate, ruby chocolate, and house-made pumpkin spiced toffee all topped with crispy pearls.

this new creepy-crawly creation features dark chocolate, ruby chocolate, and house-made pumpkin spiced toffee all topped with crispy pearls. The Ganachery, which offers an enormous selection of deliciously crafted treats, is located at The Landing across from Paradiso 37.

The sweet treat is available now for a limited time, so make sure you go grab yourself a sweet little treat.

Read More Disney Springs: