New Oogie Boogie Toffee Bites Arrive at The Ganachery

Fans visiting Walt Disney World’s premiere shopping district can pick up the new spooky season inspired treat.
Treat or Treat:
- Disney Springs has shared on their official Instagram that The Ganachery is offering new Oogie Boogie Toffee Bites.
- Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, this new creepy-crawly creation features dark chocolate, ruby chocolate, and house-made pumpkin spiced toffee all topped with crispy pearls.
- The Ganachery, which offers an enormous selection of deliciously crafted treats, is located at The Landing across from Paradiso 37.
- The sweet treat is available now for a limited time, so make sure you go grab yourself a sweet little treat.
