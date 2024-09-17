Limited Edition Haunted Mansion Glassware from Arribas Brothers Now Available for Preorder

Haunted Mansion fans have another reason to celebrate spooky-season with this brand new collector item.

Grim Grinning Glassware:

Guests visiting Walt Disney World

The new casket-enclosed collectible cups from Arribas Brothers feature engraved designs of some of the classic attraction's most morbidly marvel

Each set includes 3 cups, however there are 6 character designs available to collect.

These designs include the Haunted Mansion logo, Madame Leota, Ezra, Phineas, Gus, and a design featuring all three of the hitchhiking ghosts.

Each set of 3 glasses retails for $99, and with only 999 sets available make sure you pick up a set while you can. Preorders are available at the Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers in Magic Kingdom Disney Springs

