Limited Edition Haunted Mansion Glassware from Arribas Brothers Now Available for Preorder

Haunted Mansion fans have another reason to celebrate spooky-season with this brand new collector item.

Grim Grinning Glassware:

  • Guests visiting Walt Disney World have the ability to bring the ghosts of Haunted Mansion home with them in a brand new glassware set.
  • The new casket-enclosed collectible cups from Arribas Brothers feature engraved designs of some of the classic attraction's most morbidly marvelous characters.
  • Each set includes 3 cups, however there are 6 character designs available to collect.
  • These designs include the Haunted Mansion logo, Madame Leota, Ezra, Phineas, Gus, and a design featuring all three of the hitchhiking ghosts.

  • Each set of 3 glasses retails for $99, and with only 999 sets available make sure you pick up a set while you can. Preorders are available at the Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers in Magic Kingdom and Disney Springs.

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber