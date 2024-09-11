Disney is Looking for Vocalist to Be a Part of The Dapper Dans at Walt Disney World Resort

Disney Live Entertainment is looking for performers to be a part of The Dapper Dans. Vocalists have until September 22nd, 2024, to submit an online audition.

What’s Happening:

Disney is looking for vocalists to join The Dapper Dans.

This classic barbershop quartet performs at the Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World

What They're Looking For:

Dapper Dans: Male Identifying, classic barbershop quartet. Tap experience is a plus.

Lead: Great lead vocalist, leader persona

Tenor: Must sing to high B flat (4) and have great vocal stamina

Baritone: Great parts singer

Bass: True bass, low E flat (2) or lower

Performers must submit their online edition by September 22nd, 2024, 11:30 PM Eastern.

To be considered, you must be available for a potential call back in Orlando, Florida, on October 28th, 2024.

Potential rehearsals will begin early January of next year.

