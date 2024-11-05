Characters From “Monsters Inc” to Stumble Into Fall Guys this Thursday

The new Pixar outfits join a multitude of other Disney-branded skins released in the family friendly multiplayer game.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Coming this Thursday, favorite characters from Pixar’s Monsters Inc. will arrive in the Blunderdome.

What’s Happening:

  • Fall Guys, the obstacle course Battle Royale game, shared a post on X announcing the release of three new costumes inspired by Pixar’s Monsters Inc.
  • Featuring Mike Wazowski, Sully, and Boo, players of the popular game can fall in style as they stumble their way towards victory.
  • The new cosmetics will officially drop on November 7th and will require an in-game purchase to acquire the skins.
  • Fall Guys frequently refreshes their in-game store, meaning you should pick up these outfits while you can!
  • Fall Guys by Epic Games is a free-to-play, online, Battle Royale game available on major gaming consoles and PC.
  • Check out the full trailer for Fall Guys’ new Monsters Inc collab below:

Read More Video Games:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber