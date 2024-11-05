Characters From “Monsters Inc” to Stumble Into Fall Guys this Thursday

Coming this Thursday, favorite characters from Pixar’s Monsters Inc. will arrive in the Blunderdome.
What’s Happening:
- Fall Guys, the obstacle course Battle Royale game, shared a post on X announcing the release of three new costumes inspired by Pixar’s Monsters Inc.
- Featuring Mike Wazowski, Sully, and Boo, players of the popular game can fall in style as they stumble their way towards victory.
- The new cosmetics will officially drop on November 7th and will require an in-game purchase to acquire the skins.
- Fall Guys frequently refreshes their in-game store, meaning you should pick up these outfits while you can!
- Fall Guys by Epic Games is a free-to-play, online, Battle Royale game available on major gaming consoles and PC.
- Check out the full trailer for Fall Guys’ new Monsters Inc collab below:
Read More Video Games: