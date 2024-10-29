“Disney Dreamlight Valley” Video Game Reveals New “Storybook Vale” Expansion Pass with Announcement Trailer

Today the popular Disney Dreamlight Valley video game announced “The Storybook Vale” Expansion Pass, due out next month, in addition to revealing a new trailer and other details for the hit simulation/adventure title.

What’s happening:

Gameloft’s video game Disney Dreamlight Valley has announced a new Expansion Pass entitled “The Storybook Vale” via a trailer it shared to YouTube today.

has announced a new Expansion Pass entitled “The Storybook Vale” via a trailer it shared to YouTube today. This second paid expansion to the game (after last year’s “A Rift In Time”) will launch on Wednesday, November 20th and will cost $29.99 for the standard edition or $49.99 for a “Magical Edition” that will include extra in-game items.

“The Storybook Vale” will be divided into two separate parts, both of which are included in the prices listed above: “Welcome to the Vale” and “The Unwritten Realms,” the latter of which is due out in summer of 2025.

New characters popping up in “The Storybook Vale” will include Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty , Hades from Hercules , Merida from Brave , and Flynn Rider from Tangled .

, Hades from , Merida from , and Flynn Rider from . Additionally, a free update to Disney Dreamlight Valley entitled “Sew Delightful” will launch on Wednesday, December 4th and stars Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

What they’re saying:

Disney Dreamlight Valley: “Travel to a new world and capture treasured tales to unveil beloved Disney and Pixar stories in the new Expansion Pass launching November 20! Once upon a time, the Storybook Vale was a land made up of fabled stories where myths and fairytales sprung to life… until Maleficent and Hades tore the Vale apart. With the guidance of the Lorekeeper, journey to the Vale and meet heroes and villains who will bring epic trials to undertake, stories to reassemble, and friendships to recover.”

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available to play on iOS, macOS, tvOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. For additional information, be sure to visit the game’s official website.

