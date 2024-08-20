New Characters And Content Coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley In 8/21 Update

The popular video game, Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to receive an update on August 21st, that will include a slew of new content, including new characters and updates to the overall experience.

What’s Happening:

Tomorrow (August 21) marks an update launch on the popular game, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and similar to “Thrills & Frills” Update in May, the “Dapper Delights” Update will include some much-anticipated content for base game owners, as well as the thrilling conclusion to Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time , available to all expansion pass owners.

Listed below, we have a breakdown of new content, quality of life improvements, and more you can expect from this update:

NEW CONTENT:

A new character! Revel in the magic of cooking as you welcome Tiana from Disney’s T he Princess and the Frog to the Valley, alongside new Friendship Quests and unique new items.

A new restaurant! Tiana's Palace is open for business, providing villagers a new spot to grab a meal with friends.

A new stall! Visit Tiana’s Meal Stall to purchase delicious meals, rotating daily.

A new Star Path – also named Dapper Delights! – makes a statement with a new Dream Style for Donald Duck and clothing, hairstyles, makeup, and furniture, inspired by the Roaring Twenties.

A new Signature Bundle in the Premium Shop! Ariel's Royal Bundle offers a wide range of customization items inspired by Disney’s The Little Mermaid , including a Dream Style for Ariel, a House Style inspired by Prince Eric’s village, and clothing items and furniture that exudes opulence.

Weekly rotations to look forward to! Keep an eye out for new optional items in the Premium Shop (alongside some returning favorites), as well as new, weekly DreamSnaps challenges and rewards.

New shipment alert! Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a new batch of goods for sale, including new clothes!

A new type of furniture! Keep an eye out for future furniture that allows you to interact with it to gather random villagers for a photo op.

If you previously purchased the Nefarious Tool Set or Skeletal Tool Set from the Premium Shop, you will receive a complimentary, matching Royal Hourglass skin for these sets. These Royal Hourglass styles will be included as part of these two tool sets, moving forward.

Please note: Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition does not include seasonal Star Paths or the Premium Shop.

NEW CONTENT (EXPANSION PASS OWNERS):

Return to Ancient’s Landing for Act III – “Treasures of Time” – which is the final act of Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time!

Jafar makes his way from Eternity Isle to the Valley, opening the door to new Friendship Quests and new unique items!

Bring a touch of unpredictability to Scramblecoin with the new Jafar figurine, which changes its movement with each turn it spends on the board.

IMPROVEMENTS AVAILABLE TO ALL PLAYERS:

EDIT MODE, FURNITURE & WARDROBE:

Added a search filter to the Furniture and Wardrobe menus.

Added the ability to mark items as “Favorites” or “Hidden” in the Furniture and Wardrobe menus, adding these items to relevant new categories and surfacing favorite items to the top of these menus.

Added the ability to save custom outfit presets, making it easy to switch between full outfits.

Added a “new item” tag to items in the Wardrobe and Furniture menus.

Added new sorting options to the Wardrobe and Furniture menus.

Added the ability to remove all furniture from a room at once, resetting a room.

PHOTO MODE:

Added 2 new full body Avatar poses to Photo Mode.

ACTIVITIES:

Added a toggle to the Settings menu that replaces fishing and timebending button presses with a “hold button” prompt.

Added a toggle to the cooking menu that turns off the “results” screen and animation while cooking, speeding up the cooking process.

REMY’S SPECIAL DELIVERIES:

Increased the base number of Wrought Iron rewarded for requests to 6, while increasing the max reward to 15.

Reduced the amount of Wrought Iron required to craft certain tables and chairs.

Increased the amount of Wrought Iron rewarded for completing Stitch’s big order.

Reduced the number of pies needed for the pie-eating contest.

If you’ve unlocked Remy’s Special Deliveries, keep an eye out for a message in your mailbox from Remy, detailing the above changes and gift you some Wrought Iron for your troubles. This will be available until mid-September.

Adjusted the “Wrought Iron -> Iron Ingot” crafting recipe to appear only after the completion of the first Remy’s Special Deliveries quest to limit confusion.

PREMIUM SHOP:

Implemented various UI improvements.

OTHER:

Belle’s character model has been reworked to better capture the magic of her character!

Cross-platform play is now supported on PlayStation consoles.

Continued optimizations to reduce crash rates on all platforms.

Reduced loading times on player profiles, with a particularly pronounced effect on Valleys that have a high number of placed objects.

Adjusted the schedules of critters in the Valley to provide more accessible windows for finding some of the rarer animal companions.

Adjusted villager schedules to allow players to visit their favorite characters any time of day. During periods when villagers would have been previously inaccessible, they will now be found taking it easy at home.

Adjusted the default sprint button on gamepad to Left Bumper to allow for more comfortable use of the game camera.