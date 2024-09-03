Spider-Man Swings Into “Fall Guys” with Three New Costumes

Different Spider-Man variants are swinging into the popular game Fall Guys.
What's Happening:
- Today, Fall Guys added new costumes, including Peter Parker's Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and Spider-Gwen.
- These are available to purchase from the in-game marketplace.
- With these new costumes, you will not be able to swing from the rooftops or the obstacle courses.
- You also will not be able to use your sticky fingers and climb across walls.
- These new costumes arrive with the new Scrapyard Stumble update, which includes new levels, updates to Fall Guys Creative mode, and a new Fame Pass.
- Fall Guys is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X-S, as well as recently launching on Android and iOS devices in the EU.
- You can check out the trailer below.
