Spider-Man Swings Into “Fall Guys” with Three New Costumes

Different Spider-Man variants are swinging into the popular game Fall Guys.

What's Happening:

Today, Fall Guys added new costumes, including Peter Parker's Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and Spider-Gwen.

These are available to purchase from the in-game marketplace.

With these new costumes, you will not be able to swing from the rooftops or the obstacle courses.

You also will not be able to use your sticky fingers and climb across walls.

These new costumes arrive with the new Scrapyard Stumble update, which includes new levels, updates to Fall Guys Creative mode, and a new Fame Pass.

Fall Guys is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X-S, as well as recently launching on Android and iOS devices in the EU.

You can check out the trailer below.