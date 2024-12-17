First Ever “Bluey” Animated Feature Film Coming to Theaters in 2027

BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company have announced plans for the first animated feature film based on Bluey.
- BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company have announced plans for the first animated feature film based on the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning series Bluey.
- Disney will have global theatrical rights, with the film set to premiere in cinemas in 2027.
- The film, written and directed by series creator Joe Brumm, will be produced by Ludo Studio and BBC Studios.
- Bluey: The Movie will capture the charm and humor of the successful series, following the adventures of Bluey, an energetic blue heeler, her mother, father, and younger sister, Bingo.
- Disney will release the Bluey movie globally in theaters, followed by availability on Disney+. It will also air on ABC iView and ABC Kids in Australia after its theatrical run.
- The film will star Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack as Bluey’s parents, Chilli and Bandit Heeler, with music composed by Joff Bush.
- Today’s news comes as Bluey’s popularity only continues to grow, with the series ranking as the top streaming series in 2024.
- Unfortunately for Disney, a report earlier this year indicated that the brand passed up on the merchandising and theme park rights to Bluey back in 2019.
- The animated film, produced using CG technology, will be led by acclaimed producer Amber Naismith, known for Happy Feet and The Lego Movie.
- Richard Jeffery returns as co-director, with Joe Brumm as executive producer. Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson from Ludo Studio, along with Justine Flynn from BBC Studios, will also contribute.
- Disney oversight will be provided by David Greenbaum, president of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios.
- Creator of Bluey Joe Brumm has stepped down from working on the show to focus on the film. You can see his announcement here.
- Joe Brumm, creator of Bluey: “I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on The Sign in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that. I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together. I’m excited to continue to partner with Cecilia Persson, Tom Fussell and the team at BBC Studios, and Dana Walden, Alan Bergman and Disney to bring this new Bluey story to the big screen.”
- Tom Fussell, CEO, BBC Studios: “We are incredibly excited to take Bluey to cinemas given its extraordinary success on a global scale – it is some of the most popular IP in the world. It has been such a privilege to work with Joe and the team at Ludo on Bluey’s meteoric rise from inception through to becoming one of the most beloved TV shows of all time. BBC Studios has a long history of bringing the very best children’s television to the world in new and exciting ways, so working with Joe and the team, we felt a feature-length film was the natural next step. We are pleased to work with Disney on Bluey’s eagerly awaited theatrical debut and look forward to partnering with Dana, Alan, and the entire team on this momentous journey.”
- Daley Pearson and Charlie Aspinwall, Co-Founders and Directors, Ludo Studio: “Over the past eight years, we’ve had the privilege of working alongside an extraordinary team of more than fifty artists and producers whose talent, dedication, and creativity have shaped Bluey into the beloved series it is today. Their work has paved the way for this incredible opportunity to expand Bluey‘s world onto the big screen. We’re excited to continue showing Queensland as a home for world-class talent and to share a new beautiful Bluey story by Joe Brumm with families around the world.”
