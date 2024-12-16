A Family’s Journey Captured: Behind the Scenes of Nat Geo’s ‘Blink’

Blink, the latest National Geographic documentary, follows the Pelletier family on an extraordinary global adventure. With three of their four children diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) – a rare, incurable condition that leads to severe visual impairment – parents Edith Lemay and Sébastien Pelletier set out to fill their children’s memories with the world’s beauty while they still can. Directed by Edmund Stenson and Daniel Roher, Blink explores resilience, love, and the fleeting nature of time. I had the opportunity to speak with both the Pelletiers and the directors about the making of this heartfelt film, its journey from festivals to Disney+, and the lessons it holds for audiences of all ages.

From its premiere at Telluride to its upcoming broadcast and Disney+ release, Blink has struck a chord with audiences worldwide. “The response has been incredible,” said Edith Lemay. “I didn’t expect the film to resonate so deeply, especially with kids and teenagers. Their reactions have been the most surprising and beautiful part of this experience.”

Director Edmund Stenson shared a memorable moment from Telluride: “Teenagers – the grumpiest people in the world – were chasing the family down, telling them how much they loved the film. One even asked Mia, ‘How does it feel to be a celebrity?’ and Mia replied, ‘I’m just a normal girl like you.’ That wholesome response across generations has been so rewarding.”

Daniel Roher added, “We always envisioned this as a universal story about courage and family. It’s why National Geographic and Disney+ are perfect partners for Blink.”

The Pelletier family’s dynamic was central to the film, and the directors worked hard to ensure the crew’s presence felt natural. “At first, we worried about how the kids would react,” admitted Sébastien Pelletier. “But the crew bonded with them so well that they became like uncles – giving out candy, playing jokes, and saying yes to everything. The kids were always excited to see them and quickly forgot the cameras were even there.”

Stenson explained the approach: “We wanted to make the film feel like we were another member of the family, and that was as much about how we got to know the kids and Edith and Seb as it was about how we positioned the camera.” The directors also made the unusual choice to include the filmmaking crew in the story. “It was important for us to be honest about our presence,” said Stenson. “We wanted to create an emotionally authentic film that allowed viewers to feel as though they were part of the family’s journey.”

At its core, Blink is not about RP or a bucket list; it’s about resilience, connection, and cherishing the present. “We’re often told about the epidemic of helicopter parenting,” said Roher, “but Edith and Sébastien encourage their kids to discover the world on their own terms. They hold space for life’s beauty and challenges, which is such an inspiring approach to parenting.”

Edith Lemay reflected on what she hopes audiences take away: “The movie shows how important it is to nurture family bonds and to find joy in the little moments. You don’t need a big adventure to create those connections. It’s about being present and spending time together.”

While the film includes breathtaking travel footage, the directors were careful not to let it become a conventional travelogue. “We focused on locations that served as universal backdrops for the themes we wanted to explore,” explained Stenson. “A desert might evoke something spiritual, while a jungle feels mysterious. These settings allowed us to tell a deeper story without overshadowing the family’s experiences.”

Sébastien reflected on seeing the final cut: “They captured the essence of the trip so beautifully. It’s not about showing every single country we visited; it’s about capturing the moments that mattered most.”

Initially, the Pelletiers had no idea their story would land on Disney+. “For us, National Geographic was the dream,” said Lemay. “It’s such an iconic brand, and we’ve always associated it with adventure. When we realized National Geographic is part of Disney, that made the kids excited. They’re huge Star Wars fans, so for them, the idea of being on Disney+ is incredible. It’s like the best of both worlds. For us, it’s about the Nat Geo legacy, and for the kids, it’s about being part of the Disney magic.”

Roher believes Blink fits seamlessly into Disney’s storytelling legacy. “Disney is often associated with big blockbusters, but this intimate family story aligns perfectly with their brand of heartfelt, universal storytelling. We’re thrilled to bring this to families worldwide.”

Since filming wrapped over a year ago, the Pelletier children have continued to grow and change. “Mia, in particular, has grown so much,” said Lemay. “She was 12 during the trip and is now almost 14. She’s a full-fledged teenager, and it’s incredible to see how much she’s evolved.”

As the family’s story reaches a global audience, their hope is that viewers are inspired to embrace the present. “It’s not about what you do,” said Sébastien, “it’s about doing it together. That’s the takeaway we want people to have. You can create those moments in everyday life.”

Blink reminds us that life’s greatest adventures aren’t about checking off a bucket list; they’re about the connections we share and the memories we create. Whether you’re a parent, a teenager, or simply someone facing an uncertain future, this film encourages us to embrace the present and find joy in the little things.

Blink makes its broadcast debut tonight at 9/8c on National Geographic before its streaming debut tomorrow on Disney+.