Disney Jr. Shares New Clip from Upcoming Final Batch of “Bluey” Minisodes

A new clip from an upcoming Bluey Minisode shows how specific one must be when giving instructions to a robot, also building excitement for the final batch of the Bluey Minisodes before they debut next week.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Jr. has shared a new clip from an upcoming Bluey Minisode, called “Robo Bingo,” wherein we see the titular pup take on the necessary challenge of teeth brushing.
- Who is the teeth brushing more challenging for? Robo Bingo or perhaps even Chilli, as she tries to navigate the bot through this important regimen?
- “Robo Bingo” is one minisode in the final batch of Bluey Minisodes coming to Disney Jr. and Disney+ on December 9th.
- Along with “Robo Bingo,” fans can also see:
- Strong Potion – Bingo has taken a magic strength potion.
- Butlers – In Bluey’s dreamhouse, Monty onboards a new butler.
- Where’s Bingo – Dad can’t find Bingo anywhere!
- Goldilocks – A retelling of Goldilocks and the three bears from the bears’ point of view.
- Alongside – Bluey and Honey go about their separate days.
- The stories highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey.
- Written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studios, this final batch of Bluey Minisodes follow the two sets released this year in July and October.
- In addition to Disney+, Bluey fans will be able to find these short episodes on Disney Jr., Disney Channel, and Disney Jr. On Demand throughout the week.
- All minisodes will be available to watch on the Bluey website and Official Bluey YouTube Channel later this year.
- According to Nielsen, Bluey is the No. 1 most-watched series on streaming this year (2024) to-date among total viewers in the U.S., with over 39 billion minutes watched.
- The series follows Bluey, a lovable and inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister, Bingo.
- Produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, the series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.
