Disney Jr. Shares New Clip from Upcoming Final Batch of “Bluey” Minisodes

Always remember, be as specific as possible with a bot.

A new clip from an upcoming Bluey Minisode shows how specific one must be when giving instructions to a robot, also building excitement for the final batch of the Bluey Minisodes before they debut next week.

What’s Happening:

Disney Jr. has shared a new clip from an upcoming Bluey Minisode , called “Robo Bingo,” wherein we see the titular pup take on the necessary challenge of teeth brushing.

Who is the teeth brushing more challenging for? Robo Bingo or perhaps even Chilli, as she tries to navigate the bot through this important regimen?

“Robo Bingo” is one minisode in the final batch of Bluey Minisodes coming to Disney Jr. and Disney+

Along with "Robo Bingo," fans can also see: Strong Potion – Bingo has taken a magic strength potion. Butlers – In Bluey's dreamhouse, Monty onboards a new butler. Where's Bingo – Dad can't find Bingo anywhere! Goldilocks – A retelling of Goldilocks and the three bears from the bears' point of view. Alongside – Bluey and Honey go about their separate days.

The stories highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey.

Written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studios, this final batch of Bluey Minisodes follow the two sets released this year in July October

In addition to Disney+, Bluey fans will be able to find these short episodes on Disney Jr., Disney Channel

All minisodes will be available to watch on the Bluey website and Official Bluey YouTube Channel

According to Nielsen, Bluey is the No. 1 most-watched series on streaming this year (2024) to-date among total viewers in the U.S., with over 39 billion minutes watched.

The series follows Bluey, a lovable and inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister, Bingo.

Produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, the series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.