Led By “Bluey,” Disney Jr. Ends 2024 with 4 of the Top 10 Most-Watched Series for Preschoolers

The viewership includes both linear/cable and streaming.

Disney Jr. had a very good year, closing out 2024 with four of the 10 most-watched shows among preschoolers.

What’s Happening:

The Wrap Disney+

The number one show for preschoolers was, not shockingly, the smash hit Bluey . As The Wrap notes, Bluey is also simply the number one streaming show in 2024, period, through November, with 50.5 billion minutes watched (or 842 million hours) for viewers in the U.S., per Nielsen’s streaming data.

. As The Wrap notes, is also simply the number one streaming show in 2024, period, through November, with 50.5 billion minutes watched (or 842 million hours) for viewers in the U.S., per Nielsen’s streaming data. The other three Disney Jr. shows in the top 10 most-watched preschooler series for 2024 are Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends in third place, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse in sixth and SuperKitties at number 10. Disney Jr. remained the number one cable network for kids 2-5 for the third year in a row.

in third place, in sixth and at number 10. Disney Jr. remained the number one cable network for kids 2-5 for the third year in a row. Along with their viewers on Disney Jr. and Disney+, viewership has also expanded on YouTube, with the Disney Jr. YouTube channel reaching 21 million subscribers and over 21 billion views. The Wrap notes Spidey and His Amazing Friends has brought in 1.8 billion views across both the Disney Jr. and Marvel HQ YouTube channels.

What They’re Saying:

Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis: “Disney Jr. has had an extraordinary year, leading the way as the #1 preschool brand across platforms. With Bluey as the most-watched series on streaming, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends and SuperKitties breaking into the top ranks, and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse continuing to captivate audiences, this year’s success underscores the power of Disney Jr.’s stories to connect with children and families everywhere. These achievements reflect the exceptional work of our teams and creative partners who make Disney Jr. a trusted and beloved part of so many homes.”

