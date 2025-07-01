Top 5 Things to Know If You’re Planning a Disneyland Halloween Visit in 2025

The 2025 Halloween celebration at Disneyland is quickly approaching! This is such a fun time to visit, with decorations across the resort, seasonal overlays of popular rides, themed treats and merchandise, and much more.

If you are planning to visit during the Halloween celebration in 2025, there are a few key things you should know!

1) Some of the 70th anniversary entertainment will be continuing during the Halloween celebration! While certain 70th anniversary experiences will be pausing to make way for the seasonal entertainment, you can still enjoy the Paint the Night parade, new “World of Color Happiness!" show, “Tapestry of Happiness" projections on “it’s a small world," and 70th anniversary additions to Toy Story Midway Mania. The 70th anniversary MagicBand+ interaction points and new Key to Disneyland scavenger hunt will also be available during the celebration! This is great news for those visiting during the Halloween celebration, as there are still plenty of special anniversary offerings to enjoy.

On top of all of this, you can enjoy the Halloween Screams! fireworks, which is a super fun show featuring Jack and Zero from The Nightmare Before Christmas, iconic Disney villains, and more, set to a medley of Halloween-inspired songs. This is one of our favorite Disneyland fireworks shows, and an absolute must-see!

2) On a related note, choose the window you visit carefully. The Halloween celebration in October is one of the most crowded times of year at Disneyland, but you can still strategically plan your visit during the celebration to avoid the peak crowds.

The Halloween celebration runs from August 22 through October 31, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the festivities. We recommend visiting in September, or during late August, after the initial rush of crowds subsides from the beginning of the celebration. You can see our Mickey Visit Disneyland crowd calendar for projected crowd levels during these months to pinpoint the best windows to visit.

3) As you are selecting your visit dates, take the Oogie Boogie Bash parties into account. If you want to attend this Halloween after-hours party at Disney California Adventure, make sure you act quickly when tickets go on sale! See the just-announced Disneyland Oogie Boogie Bash ticket sales dates and prices. If you are building an Oogie Boogie Bash party into your trip, we recommend skipping regular admission for that day so that you can rest up for the event. See more of the common Oogie Boogie Bash mistakes to avoid.

If you are not attending the Oogie Boogie Bash parties, make sure you are aware of when these events are happening, as Disney California Adventure will close early at 6 pm on these dates. See all of the Disneyland early closure dates here. On these days, we recommend making your park reservation for Disneyland Park utilizing a 1-day Disneyland Park touring itinerary or getting a park hopper ticket.

4) One of the best parts of visiting during the Halloween celebration is enjoying the cute seasonal treats available across the resort! The theming of these Halloween treats is always so creative and fun. Last year in particular, there was a pretty great lineup of Halloween treats, as you can see in our Disneyland Halloween foods review.

This year, when the Disneyland Halloween foods are announced, make sure to do your research ahead of your trip and mark the treats that are of interest to you so that you don’t miss any that you want to try! Our Disneyland Halloween food guide will have pictures and descriptions of each item, as well as a free PDF printable you can use to mark the items that you’re going to get. For quick-service restaurants, where the majority of these treats are offered, we recommend placing your Disneyland mobile order as early in the day as possible so that your arrival window doesn’t get pushed out too far.

Also, consider the Goofy’s Kitchen Halloween character dining or Storytellers Cafe autumn character dining, which are fun seasonal experiences that are a great way to get into the Halloween spirit!

5) Make a list of your top priorities/must-do experiences and plan your day accordingly. We recommend arriving at rope drop in the mornings to head straight to Haunted Mansion Holiday, as this is always extremely popular during the Halloween celebration. As you are on your way into the parks for rope drop, this is a good time to get a picture with the iconic Mickey pumpkin, as the line will be shorter. You can see our full Disneyland Halloween strategy for more details on how to fit in all of the seasonal highlights!

Also, make sure you take the time to check out some of the new Halloween offerings this year, from Mickey and friends’ new Halloween outfits to a new villains-inspired cocktail menu at Broken Spell Lounge at the Disneyland Hotel.

For more details on the Disneyland Halloween celebration, you can see our Disneyland Halloween guide with details on all offerings and tips.

At Mickey Visit, we share the most important tips for planning your trips to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Universal, and beyond. Each week, we’ll share some of our top tips here on Laughing Place.